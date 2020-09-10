The vendor landscape of the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market features the presence of a number of players, but was dominated by Genentech, a Roche company, which accounted for nearly 36% of the overall market in 2014, observes a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The market is marked with a moderate level of competition and focus on the development of new and more effective varieties of drugs has increased from companies anticipating a better grip on the market. Strategic collaborations with the view of expanding geographical outreach and product portfolios is also a key strategy adopted by companies operating in the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene Corporation, AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, and Eli Lilly and Company.

According to the report, the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market will rise to a valuation of US$15.1 bn by 2023.

Request a PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=504

Asia Pacific Promising Excellent Growth Opportunities

Geographically, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as one of the leading contributors of revenue to the global market, thanks to the rising awareness regarding cancer and the active role of governments in the region in supporting the treatment of lung cancer through subsidized treatment and medicines in public healthcare centers. The region will continue to remain one of the most lucrative regional market for the field of non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics owing to the rising prevalence of lung cancer.

Based on drugs, the segment of angiogenesis inhibitors is expected to dominate in terms of demand as well as revenue contribution to the global market. This can be attributed to its effectiveness and the increased adoption of targeted therapies in a number of regional markets. The segment is expected to rise to a valuation of US$2,020.4 mn by 2023.

Request a Sample of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=504<ype=S

Rich Pipeline of Drugs and Continuous R&D Efforts Open Up Promising Growth Avenues for Market

The rising prevalence of lung cancer globally is naturally the leading cause driving the market for non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics. The increased understanding regarding the various changes observed in non-small cell lung cancer cells that help them further grow is leading to the development of newer drug classes for targeting the changes specifically. Active R&D efforts in this field are also proving beneficial for the overall development of the global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market.

Thanks to continuous efforts and continuous influx of funds into R&D from market players, the market has seen the development of a rich pipeline of innovative drug classes in the past few years. Innovative new generation drugs such as Alecensa (alectinib), which is development by Genentech for the treatment of ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer, are being approved by a number of drug approval bodies for marketing across the globe. This scenario has also helped a number of new players foray into the market, thus improving the market’s growth prospects.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=504

However, as several highly anticipated drugs are still in the early stages of pipeline, which may take some more time to hit the market, there is a level of uncertainty regarding returns on investment. Moreover, resistance of several cancers to targeted therapies also poses challenges to the further expansion of the market to a certain degree.

This analysis of the global non-small cell lung cancer market is based on a recent market research report by Transparency Market Research, titled “Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market (Pipeline – Early Stage (Phase I and II) and Late Stage (Phase III); Drug Class – Angiogenesis Inhibitor, EGFR Inhibitor, Kinase Inhibitor, Microtubule Stabilizer, Folate Antimetabolites, and PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitor) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2015–2023.”

Purchase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=504<ype=S

About Us:

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Read More Reports: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cholesterol-and-triglyceride-abnormalities-on-a-rise-driving-dyslipidemia-drugs-market-to-higher-trajectory-tmr-301024637.html