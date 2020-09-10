Human Papillomavirus and Cytomegalovirus Therapeutics Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global human papillomavirus therapeutics market was valued at ~US$ 3 Bn and the global cytomegalovirus therapeutics market was valued at ~US$ 575 Mn in 2018. The two markets are projected to expand at CAGRs of ~4% and ~6%, respectively, from 2019 to 2027. Human papillomavirus (HPV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) are DNA viruses that cause serious health conditions in patients of all ages. HPV is one of the most common sexually transmitted viruses causing genital infections and cancers. CMV is an opportunistic pathogen affecting immunocompromised patients. Hence, transplant and HIV patients are at high risk of acquiring CMV infections. Therapeutic options for HPV and CMV infections included in this report are various drug classes such as antivirals, immunomodulators, and keratolytics. North America dominated the global human papillomavirus and cytomegalovirus therapeutics market in 2018 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Rise in Prevalence of HPV Infection and Recurring Nature of CMV Diseases Drive Global Market

Rise in prevalence of HPV infections in developing and underdeveloped countries is a major driver of the human papillomavirus therapeutics market. Grants from governments and international organizations for cancer treatment and proactive initiatives by governments also boost the growth of the human papillomavirus therapeutics market. For instance, the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) supports a range of basic, translational, and clinical HPV-related cancer research to address this emerging public health concern and invested US$ 8 Mn in the research on HPV-positive cancer in 2017.

Recurring nature of cytomegalovirus infections and diseases indicated by CMV is the major factor fueling the growth of the cytomegalovirus therapeutics market. Moreover, the development of novel molecules for CMV infection treatment and product approval by regulatory bodies accelerates the growth of the global cytomegalovirus therapeutics market.

Immunomodulators and Ganciclovir/Valganciclovir Held Major Shares of Human Papillomavirus and Cytromegalovirus Therapeutics Market

In terms of drug class, the global human papillomavirus and cytromegalovirus therapeutics market has been classified into human papillomavirus therapeutics (immunomodulators, keratolytics, antineoplastics, and sinecatechins) and cytromegalovirus therapeutics (Ganciclovir/Valganciclovir, Foscavir [Foscarnet], Cidofovir [Vistide], Letermovir [Prevymis], and others. The immunomodulators sub-segment dominated the human papillomavirus therapeutics segment in 2018 due to first-line treatment in HPV infection. The ganciclovir/valganciclovir segment accounted for major market share in 2018, owing to better antiviral activity and lesser side effects.

Genital Cancer and Retinitis to be Promising Applications

Based on application, the global human papillomavirus and cytromegalovirus therapeutics market has been categorized into human papillomavirus therapeutics (genital warts, genital cancer, oral papillomas, and others) and cytromegalovirus therapeutics (retinitis, gastrointestinal ulcer, pneumonia, encephalitis, and others). Genital cancer is anticipated to be a highly lucrative sub-segment during the forecast period due to rise in prevalence and better therapeutic options for genital cancer treatment. Retinitis is expected to be a highly attractive sub-segment from 2019 to 2027, owing to higher incidence rate and rise in awareness about therapeutic products.

Retail Pharmacies to be Dominant Segment

In terms of distribution channel, the global human papillomavirus and cytomegalovirus therapeutics market has been segregated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment dominated the global human papillomavirus and cytromegalovirus therapeutics in 2018. Rise in number of retail pharmacies and availability of generic drugs are the major factors attributed to the segment’s market dominance.

North America to Dominate Global Market

In terms of region, the global human papillomavirus and cytomegalovirus therapeutics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for major share of the global human papillomavirus and cytomegalovirus therapeutics market in 2018 due to higher number of cases of HPV & CMV infections, increase in number of approved products, and government funding for research. An article published by NCBI stated that CMV seroprevalence ranges from about 40% to 50% in highly developed countries to nearly 95% in developing countries, and from about 30% in childhood to 50% in women of childbearing age and up to 60% to 70% in adults. Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for HPV and CMV therapeutics, owing to large patient population affected by CMV, rise in awareness about the disease, and increase in demand for generics.

Competition Landscape

Merck & Co., Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Bausch Health Companies, Inc.), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. are the leading players in the global human papillomavirus and cytomegalovirus therapeutics market. The global human papillomavirus and cytomegalovirus therapeutics market is fragmented in terms of number of players with entry of several players particularly in generics. Key players in the global market include Merck & Co., Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Bausch Health Companies, Inc.), AbbVie, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Clinigen Group plc., Pfizer, Inc., and Cipla, Inc. New product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and patient assistance or awareness programs are the major strategies adopted by companies in the global human papillomavirus and cytomegalovirus therapeutics market.

