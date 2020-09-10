Industrial Machine Vision Lens Market is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period by generating a revenue of $9,537.4 million by 2026.

Industrial Machine Vision Lens are a form of technology that would allow a computer system to examine, analyze and recognize objects or items which are in motion. The lens in the front end are used to capture images and process them into the system through the hardware and software components. Machine vision is different compared to computer vision.

The fast processing ability of these machines allows the manufacturing units to keep a complete track on their operational work. The ability of the vision system to process huge information within a fraction of a second is predicted to be the major driving factor for the Industrial Machine Vision Lens market growth. Moreover, increasing use of machine learning and automation in the sectors is predicted to drive the Industrial Machine Vision Lens market growth during the forecast period.

The lack of skilled labors in this field is predicted to be the major restraint for Industrial Machine Vision Lens market during the forecast period. The Industrial Machine Vision Lens market have been witnessed to have constant technological advancements like image recognition, face recognition, hand-written text processing and much more. Professionals are not up to date with the present technologies. With advanced technology innovation, there can be shortage of skilled labors, which is predicted to hamper to the growth of the Industrial Machine Vision Lens market over the forecast period.

The robot cell deployment segment is predicted to have the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The robot cell deployment segment is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period by generating a revenue of $4,635.2 million by 2026. The advancement in artificial intelligence and machine learning robotic cell reduces the work force required, which consequently results in reducing the cost of company. This factor is predicted to be driving the robot cell deployment segment growth over the forecast period.

Smart camera product type is predicted to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The smart camera product type is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period by generating a revenue of $4,911.8 million by 2026. The Smart camera product type is predicted to have the highest growth rate due to the ability of inspection in multiple ways, from part selection and assembly verification to final tracking, and inspection with the help of several programs and algorithms.

Software component segment is predicted to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Software component segment is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period by generating a revenue of $4,415.8 million by 2026. Software are used to examine natural objects and materials, manufacturing process, and human artifacts in order to detect defect and improve quality in the operational activities due to which it is predicted that Software component segment will give boost to the overall market during the forecast.

Predictive maintenance segment is anticipated to grow immensely over the forecast period with the highest growth rate. Predictive management segment is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period by generating a revenue of $2,165.0 million by 2026. The predictive maintenance segment is predicted to grow as compared with other segments in applications type due to the organization focusing more on their cost-effectiveness for their operational activities.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period by generating a revenue of $2,537.0 million by 2026. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to expand due to the availability of labor at a cheaper rate with the emergence of a large number of production units in various countries. Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period by generating a revenue of $2,813.5 million by 2026. It is expected that the European market will rise due to lower cost of production and the lower cost of capital machinery rendering it appropriate to audit, gauge and quantify the performance of the workforce.

Major players in the industrial machine vision lens market are Intel Corporation, ISRA VISION AG, Sony Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, OMRON Corporation, KEYENCE CORPORATION, National Instruments, AlphaTechSys Automation LLP, OMRON Corporation and COGNEX CORPORATION among others.

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for Industrial Machine Vision Lens Market:

– Bargaining Power of Suppliers: The switching cost from one supplier to another is projected to be low. The bargaining power of suppliers is very low.

– Bargaining Power of Consumers: In this market, the concentration of buyers is high. The bargaining power of consumers is high.

– The threat of New Entrants: Huge initial investments are essential to start a new industrial machine vision lens market. The threat of new entrants is low.

– The threat of Substitutes: This market has numerous alternatives of products; moreover, technology also offers high switching costs for clients. The threat of substitutes is high.

– Competitive Rivalry in the Market: The industrial machine vision lens market has only major players to sell their products; it becomes difficult for small and medium enterprises and local manufacturers to get into the market. Many major players are following several strategies, and product differentiation among them. The competitive rivalry in the industry is high.

