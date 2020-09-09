Sales of Sterile and Antiviral Packaging Market to Decelerate in 2030 as COVID-19 Pandemic Takes its Toll on Global Market

Plastic finds immense application in sterile and antiviral packaging such as pouches, thermoformed trays, and clamshell. The adaptability of plastic material to mold into various and high barrier properties make it suitable for sterile and antiviral packaging.

Moreover, the material is available in abundance and easily fits with economical and value-based approach of manufacturers. Influenced by these benefits, companies – Gerresheimer AG, Amcor flexiblessps, and Oliver Tolas, are boosting the production of plastic-based sterile and antiviral packaging.

Europe continues to carve out a significant share of stakeholders' investments over the decade ahead. Robust R&D sector in tandem with presence of pharmaceutical innovators is making sterile and antiviral packaging a bullish market in the developed region. Moving on, the pharmaceutical industry in East Asia is highly fragmented owing to presence of several small- and medium-scale companies, especially in China. Market players are, thus, unfolding meaningful business opportunities in East Asia. Further, the regional sterile and antiviral packaging market will follow Europe's market closely, in terms of value creation, towards the end of forecast period.