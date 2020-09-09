Sales of Sterile and Antiviral Packaging Market to Decelerate in 2030 as COVID-19 Pandemic Takes its Toll on Global Market
Plastic finds immense application in sterile and antiviral packaging such as pouches, thermoformed trays, and clamshell. The adaptability of plastic material to mold into various and high barrier properties make it suitable for sterile and antiviral packaging.
Moreover, the material is available in abundance and easily fits with economical and value-based approach of manufacturers. Influenced by these benefits, companies – Gerresheimer AG, Amcor flexiblessps, and Oliver Tolas, are boosting the production of plastic-based sterile and antiviral packaging.
Europe continues to carve out a significant share of stakeholders’ investments over the decade ahead. Robust R&D sector in tandem with presence of pharmaceutical innovators is making sterile and antiviral packaging a bullish market in the developed region.
Moving on, the pharmaceutical industry in East Asia is highly fragmented owing to presence of several small- and medium-scale companies, especially in China. Market players are, thus, unfolding meaningful business opportunities in East Asia.
Further, the regional sterile and antiviral packaging market will follow Europe’s market closely, in terms of value creation, towards the end of forecast period.
Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) sterilization technology compensates for certain limitations of existing sterilization techniques that add value, yet not cost. The technology offers umpteen benefits – minimum pressure requirement, ultra-low temperature process, and fast cycle times (2-4 hours).
NO2 gas is a surface sterilant that does not penetrate into the container closure system as well as ensures minimal surface residuals. The gas provides excellent options for surface sterilization of medical devices including, pharmaceutical vials, cartridges, and pre-filled syringes.
Brand hygiene and protection are crucial aspects for organizations, especially in the healthcare sector. Leading players in the sterile and antiviral packaging market are putting greater emphasis on integration of tech-driven advancements for security of their products as well as enhancing parenteral package quality, especially for surgical & medical instruments.
Over half of the sterile and antiviral packaging market revenue would be realized by surgical & medical instruments. While market players are also targeting pharmaceutical & biological end uses for sustained growth, they are unpacking new revenue lines in food & beverage packaging applications.
STERILE AND ANTIVIRAL PACKAGING MARKET TAXONOMY
The global sterile and antiviral packaging market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.
By Packaging Type
- Thermoform Trays
- Sterile Bottles/Containers
- Vials & ampoules
- Sterile closures
- Pre-filled syringes
- Blister & clamshells
- IV Bags & pouches
- Sterile Wraps
- Others (Sterile Lids, etc.)
By Material
- Plastics
- Glass
- Metal
- Paper & paperboard
By Application
- Pharmaceutical & Biological
- Surgical & Medical Instruments
- Food & Beverage Packaging
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- MEA
- Oceania