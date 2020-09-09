Temperature detection screens, especially thermal scanners, are finding immense utilization in the military field for day-night observation and thermal target detection. Continuous innovations in infrared (IR) imaging are bolstering the adoption of cost-efficient IR imaging devices and temperature detection screens in military surveillance, reconnaissance, and guidance. Rising need for security and surveillance applications in public and private areas is offering value-capture opportunities for market players.

Increasing shift toward enhanced closed-circuit security in tandem with investment upheaval in infrastructural systems for professional surveillance would further fuel the growth engine of temperature detection screen market.