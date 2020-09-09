FMI Updates Temperature Detection Screen Market Forecast and Analysis as Corona Virus Outbreak Disturbs Investment Plans
Both, portable/handheld and fixed/mount temperature detection screens are witnessing demand upsurge in government organizations, commercial areas, and healthcare centers in order to contain the coronavirus spread. Although both the devices exhibit identical properties, the portable variant will register a CAGR nearly twice that of its fixed/mount counterpart throughout the forecast period. This study further reveals that, deployment of portable/handheld temperature detection screens would value around US$ 3 Bn in 2029.
The temperature detection screens market in Europe will maintain its supremacy both, in terms of revenue generation and annual growth rate, over the decade ahead. The developed region outpaced North America in 2019 and will follow the same with East Asia in 2024. The epidemiological numbers due to COVID-19 pandemic in Europe has been surging, with countries – Spain, Italy, and France – at the center. This alarming situation translates to escalated demand for efficient temperature detection screens.
Temperature detection screens, especially thermal scanners, are finding immense utilization in the military field for day-night observation and thermal target detection. Continuous innovations in infrared (IR) imaging are bolstering the adoption of cost-efficient IR imaging devices and temperature detection screens in military surveillance, reconnaissance, and guidance. Rising need for security and surveillance applications in public and private areas is offering value-capture opportunities for market players.
Increasing shift toward enhanced closed-circuit security in tandem with investment upheaval in infrastructural systems for professional surveillance would further fuel the growth engine of temperature detection screen market.
While the initial cost of infrared thermal scanning cameras is relatively expensive, they require low maintenance for lower total cost of ownership (TCO). In addition, they guarantee high-quality images irrespective of the external condition. By 2029, infrared thermal scanning cameras will hit US$ 2 Bn, yet, they are likely to falter markedly over the due course of time. Given their non-contact screening aspect, contactless temperature detectors are immensely used in quality management, and product monitoring, and in security & defense, where conventional contact techniques are unfeasible, and cost-intensive.
TEMPERATURE DETECTION SCREEN MARKET TAXONOMY
The global temperature detection screen market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market, and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.
Product
- Infrared Thermal Scanning Cameras
- Contactless Temperature Detectors
Type
- Portable/Handheld
- Fixed/Mount
End Use
- Government and Law Enforcement
- Military and Defense
- Healthcare
- Energy and Power
- Transportation and Logistics
- Commercial Spaces
- Others
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia and Pacific
- Middle East and Africa