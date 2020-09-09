Interactive textbooks are also called as digital textbooks or eTextbooks which are an extended form of eBooks or digital books and it include elements of interactivity in addition. eBooks are only the digital version of printed textbooks. The global interactive textbooks market encircles vendors, such as publishers, ed-tech solution providers, and content creators, who are offering interactive textbooks to institutions. Most textbooks are used for institutional sales where as some vendors are also focusing on individual customers like children and parents.

Key Players:

1. 10+

2. Apple

3. Cambridge University Press

4. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

5. John Wiley and Sons

6. McGraw-Hill Education

7. Oxford University Press.

8. Pearson Education

9. VitalSource

10. Metrodigi

The interactive books market will achieve a fast growth during the forecast period owing to the alignment with education standards and increased student engagement. Increase in use of interactive textbook creation tools, there are various interactive textbook creation tools, such as Moglue, InteractBuilder, and Kitaboo, which attributes owing to the attraction of consumers and driving the market growth. Interactive textbooks consist of 3D images, audio clips and short video, interactive graphs and maps, embedded blogs and website links, and animations and other interactive content.

The global Interactive Textbooksmarket is segmented on the basis of deployment, type, and end user. On the basis of deployment, market is segmented as Cloud – Based, and On – Premise. On the basis of type, market is segmented as app-based, E-books, Web-based, and Software.On the basis of end user, market is segmented as Education Institutions, K-12 schools, and other public.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Interactive Textbooksmarket based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Interactive Textbooksmarket by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Interactive Textbooksmarket from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Interactive Textbooksmarket in these regions.