Global Transaction Monitoring Market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Transaction Monitoring market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Transaction Monitoring Market size is expected to grow from US$ 8.3 Billion in 2018 to US$ 16.8 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Major Vendors profiled in the Transaction Monitoring Market:

NICE (Israel)

Oracle (US)

FICO (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

Fiserv (US)

SAS (US)

Experian (Ireland)

FIS (US)

ACI Worldwide (US)

Refinitiv (UK)

and more

The Transaction Monitoring Market by service includes consulting, integration, training and education, and support and maintenance. These services help clients understand their solutions and related processes. The solution segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The transaction monitoring solution is being deployed by a large number of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises to secure their organizations from the increasing money laundering and CTF attacks.

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the rising deployment of the transaction monitoring solution by SMEs to proactively monitor the suspicious transaction and comply with various strict government regulations. SMEs are small in terms of their size, but cater to a large number of customers globally.

Study Objectives:

To forecast the market size of the segments with respect to the 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market size and core competencies

To define, describe, and forecast the transaction monitoring market by component (solution and services), application area, function, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product launches; mergers and acquisitions; and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, in the global market

Competitive Landscape of Transaction Monitoring Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

2.2 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Inovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Players