Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Real-Time Locating Systems Market is expected to grow from US$ 3.19 Billion in 2018 to reach US$ 8.79 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 204 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 76 tables and 71 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Real-Time Locating Systems Market:

STANLEY Healthcare (US)

Zebra Technologies (US)

Aruba Networks (HP Enterprise US)

IMPINJ (US)

Savi Technology (US)

TeleTracking Technologies (US)

Ubisense Group (UK)

AiRISTA (US)

Awarepoint (US)

Identec Group (Liechtenstein)

Alien Technology (US)

Healthcare has been the major industry for Real-Time Locating Systems solutions and is expected to continue to hold a major share during the forecast period. The largest market share of the healthcare vertical is attributed to the early adoption of RTLS-based solutions for a wide range of healthcare applications such as tracking and monitoring assets, personnel, and patients; hand hygiene compliance; and environmental monitoring.

APAC is one of the potential regions for the Real-Time Locating Systems market globally, and the market in this region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As RTLS is an ideal medium for tracking the assets or people in organizations in real time, the adoption of RTLS solutions in APAC is expected to increase as Asia Pacific is witnessing advancements in the healthcare, retail, and manufacturing sectors, thereby adopting new technologies.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

Core competencies of companies are defined in terms of their key developments, SWOT analysis, and key strategies adopted by them to sustain in the market.

To provide the market size estimation for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW), along with their respective countries, in terms of value

To define, describe, and forecast the real-time location system (RTLS) market, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of offering, technology, vertical, application, and geography

To analyze and forecast the market, in terms of volume, segmented on the basis of offerings (hardware)

To analyze the global Real-Time Locating Systems value chain

To strategically analyze the subsegments with regard to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the global Real-Time Locating Systems market

To analyze key trends related to components, connectivity technologies, and applications that shape and influence the global Real-Time Locating Systems market

To analyze strategic developments such as acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, product developments, and key contracts in the global Real-Time Locating Systems market

Target Audience for Real-Time Locating Systems Market: