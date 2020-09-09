What Factors Increased the Demand of “CRISPR Technology Market” At Global Level, Know More

The report titled “CRISPR Technology Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the CRISPR Technology industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

CRISPR Technology Market is expected to grow from US$ 562 Million in 2018 to US$ 1,715 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period.

The CRISPR services segment is the faster-growing segment in the CRISPR technology market, by product and service. Based on services, the CRISPR services market is segmented into gRNA design and vector construction, cell line engineering, screening services, and other CRISPR services (mediated transcriptome editing and epigenome editing services).

The Major Biomedical Applications of CRISPR include gene therapy, drug discovery, and diagnostics. Across the globe, various gene therapy clinical trials are currently underway. These factors are expected to drive the adoption of CRISPR technology in this segment. In drug discovery applications, CRISPR is used to develop more physiologically relevant models (cell lines and animal models) that correlate better to the clinical setting and thereby reduce drug candidate failure in the initial steps.

Currently, 144 gene and cell therapy companies are based in the APAC that can potentially use CRISPR technology in the coming future. In China, gene editing using CRISPR has attracted strong government funding. China was among the first to allow the editing of human embryos using CRISPR-Cas9, while the US and European countries banned it.

#Key Players- Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GenScript Biotech Corporation (US), Horizon Discovery (UK), Agilent (US), Cellecta (US), GeneCopoeia Inc.(US), New England Biolabs (US), Integrated DNA Technologies (US), OriGene (US), Synthego (US) and Toolgen (S. Korea).

