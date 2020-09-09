MOOC Market Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2023 and Know the Which Factors Behind this Market to Boom at Global Level

The report titled “MOOC Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the MOOC industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

Global MOOC Market size to grow from US$ 3.9 Billion in 2018 to US$ 20.8 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40.1% during the forecast period.

Top Companies – Coursera (US), edX (US), Pluralsight (US), Edureka (India), Alison (Ireland), Udacity(US), Udemy(US), Miríadax (Spain), Jigsaw Academy (India),Simplilearn (US), iversity (Germany), Intellipaat (India), Edmodo (US), FutureLearn (UK), LinkedIn (US), NovoEd (US), Open2Study (Australia), WizIQ (India), Skillshare (US), XuetangX (China), Federica (Italy), Link street Learning (India), Khan Academy (US), and Kadenze (Spain).

Postgraduate involves learning and studying for academic degrees, academic certificates, academic diplomas, or other qualifications for which a bachelor’s degree is generally required and is part of MOOC. The organization and structure of postgraduate education varies from region to region. The digital aspect of the education has changed the landscape of the education system.

XMOOC Design is used on large MOOC platforms and is based on a format of minimal, asynchronous support, with a subject expert recording content and planning assessments, such as multiple-choice quizzes, programming assignments, or peer-review exercises for the student group to absorb the topic and learn the subject in detail and adjust themselves to the platform format at the time of choosing the platform.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company – Tier 1–22%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–48%

By Designation – C-Level–30%, Director Level–45%,and Others–25%

By Region – North America–42%, Europe–26%,APAC–20%, and RoW–12%

Study Objectives:

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their recent developments and positioning in the MOOC market

To forecast the revenue of the market’s segments with respect to 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To define, describe, and forecast the MOOC industry size based on components, course, user types, and regions

To provide detailed information related to the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, influencing the growth of the market

To analyze the market’s subsegments with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

Competitive Landscape of MOOC Market:

1 Microquadrant Overview

1.1 Visionaries

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

2 Competitive Benchmarking

2.1 Business Strategy Excellence Adopted By Major Players in the MOOC Market

2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio Adopted By Major Players in the MOOC Market

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches and Product Upgradations

3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

3.3 Acquisitions

3.4 Business Expansions

