Key players operating in the global Dyes and Pigments market includes: Clariant AG, BASF SE, DIC Corporation Kiri Industries Ltd., Atul Limited, Sudharshan Chemical Industries Limited, Huntsman Corporation, Kronos Worldwide, Inc., Lanxess AG, and Tronox Limited…..

Report Covers Impacts of COVID-19 to the market –

The on-going pandemic has overhauled various facets of the market. This research report provides financial impacts and market disturbance in the Dyes and Pigments market. It also includes analysis of the potentially lucrative opportunities and challenges in the foreseeable future. DataIntelo has interviewed various delegates of the industry and got involved in the primary and secondary research to confer the clients with information and strategies to fight against the market challenges amidst and after COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Dyes and Pigments Market Segmentations –

Regional Insights of Dyes and Pigments Market –

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Dyes and Pigments Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Dyes and Pigments Market in the South, America region is also expected to grow in the near future.

Dyes and Pigments Market Taxonomy

On the basis of type of dyes, the dyes and pigments market is segmented into:

Acid dyes

VAT dyes

Disperse dyes

Reactive dyes

Direct dyes

On the basis of pigments, the dyes and pigments market is segmented into:

Organic pigments

Inorganic pigments

Titanium dioxide pigments

On the basis of type of end use industry, dyes and pigments market is segmented into:

Automotive

Construction

Chemicals

Textile

Leather

Paper

Paints & Coatings

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dyes and Pigments Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2027

