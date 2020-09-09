Know Why The Home Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Would be Growing at Healthy CAGR, and also know why it would Reach USD 18.05 billion by 2023?

The report titled “Industrial Control Systems Security Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Industrial Control Systems Security industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=270334

The Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market is expected to grow from US$ 13.20 Billion in 2018 to US$ 18.05 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 193 pages, profiling 26 companies and supported with 112 tables and 49 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies – ABB (Switzerland), Check Point Software (Israel), Cisco (US), Honeywell (US), McAfee (US), FireEye (US), Fortinet (US), BHGE (US), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Belden (US), Airbus (France), BAE Systems (UK), Bayshore Networks (US), Dragos (US), CyberArk (US), Cyberbit (Israel), Indegy (US), Nozomi Networks (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Schneider Electric (France), Security Matters (Netherlands), Sophos (US), Symantec (US), Positive Technologies (US), and Waterfall Security Solutions (Israel).

Coupon Code Available for 25% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=270334

The encryption solution is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the ICS security market. The ICS security market by solution has been segmented into antimalware/antivirus, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation, encryption, firewall, Identity and Access Management (IAM), Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS), security and vulnerability management, security configuration management, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), white listing, and others.

Companies in the energy and utilities vertical are adopting next-generation ICS security solutions and services to safeguard the industrial network, endpoint, application, data, and cloud environment. Energy and utilities plants and organizations are highly prone to cyber-attacks and physical attacks.

Competitive Landscape of Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Situations and Trends

2.1 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

2.2 Business Expansions

2.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

2.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

Make Enquiry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=270334

Target Audience for Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market: