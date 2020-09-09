The report titled “Insurance Analytics Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Insurance Analytics industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Global Insurance Analytics Market to grow from US$ 6.63 Billion in 2018 to US$ 11.96 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period. The report spread across 179 Pages, Profiling 25 Companies and Supported with 73 Tables and 51 Figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies – IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP SE (Germany), Salesforce (US), SAS Institute (US), OpenText (Canada), Verisk Analytics (US), Tableau Software (US), Pegasystems (US), Hexaware (India), Guidewire (US), MicroStrategy (US), Sapiens International (Israel), LexisNexis (US), Palantir (US), TIBCO Software (US), Applied Systems (US), Birst (US), BOARD International (Switzerland), Mitchell International (US), QlikTech (US), Vertafore (US), PrADS Inc. (US), BRIDGEi2i (India).

Insurers require to effectively use their data to understand the potential risks, use counter measures to mitigate losses, or at the least, screen, pre-empt, and price for them in the underwriting process. Risk management involves identification, assessment, and management incorporating use of analytics to support decision-making process through clearly stating business goals and objectives, precise information management with better understanding of the trade-offs between risk and reward.

Insurance companies are now widely adopting various technology solutions including analytics for their internal and customer-facing services. For example, multi-line carriers that supply both consumer policies — for homes, cars and small groups — in addition to business services, such as P&C insurance, run many applications to handle underwriting, claims, and CRM.

The APAC region is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global insurance analytics market during the forecast period, due to its growing technology adoption rate. Rapid economic developments, globalization, digitalization, and the increased adoption of cloud-based technologies are expected to drive the insurance analytics market in the APAC region.

Study Objectives:

The Objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the insurance analytics market trends based on component, business application, end-user, deployment model, organization size, industry, and region. The report provides detailed information related to the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, influencing the market growth.

Target Audiences for Insurance Analytics Market :

