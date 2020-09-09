How the Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market will boom in next 2 years?

The report titled “Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Internet of Things (IoT) Security industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The IoT Security Market size is expected to grow from US$ 6.62 Billion in 2017 to US$ 29.02 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 34.4% from 2017 to 2022.The growing instances of ransom are attacks on IoT networks, mandates the critical need for reliable IoT security solutions.

Top Key Players in the “Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market”

PTC Inc. (US)

Symantec Corporation (US)

Verizon Enterprise Solutions (US)

Trust wave (US)

Check Point Security Software Technologies Ltd. (US)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

Gemal to NV (Netherlands)

AT&T Inc. (US)

Trend Micro Inc. (Japan)

Digi Cert (US)

The North American region have witnessed the significant adoption of IoT security services mainly in US and Canada. Enterprises have shown significant interest in deploying IoT technologies in their processes, which helps drive the growth of IoT security market in the region. In 2015, US government invested USD 160 million in smart city initiatives to leverage on big data and analytics to reduce traffic congestion, fight crime, spur economic growth, manage climate change and improve delivery of local services.

The APAC region is expected to showcase significant growth and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in IoT security market. Countries in the region are coming up with favorable norms for implementing IoT in various fields. Japan has managed to maintain leading position in the region in robotics and IoT technologies in production.

Study Objectives:

To forecast the market size of segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To define, describe, and forecast the IoT security solutions, types, services, and application areas with respect to the individual growth trends and contributions towards the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market and the details of the competitive landscape for stakeholders and market leaders

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To analyze competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, contracts, and new product developments in the IoT security market

