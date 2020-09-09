Modern healthcare places demands high on medical packaging. The need for safe, flexible and more reliable packaging has been a continuous challenge for healthcare and pharmaceutical products manufacturers. Thus, medical grade paper were introduced in the market which combines strength as well as well-balanced porosity and act as a sustainable protective material for medical devices, providing a safe and protective barrier. Medical grade paper are generally utilized for medical device packaging and systems which include infusers, catheters, needles, gauge, gloves and bandages, etc.

Medical grade paper are primarily made up of cellulose fibers and designed to allow sterilization agent penetration. There are various types of medical grade papers utilized by medical professionals in surgery and examination room, etc. These grade mainly includes surgical curtains, disposable hospital gowns, doctor rolls and specialty wipes, etc. However, introduction of alternative and most effective products (spun bonded olefin) to medical grade papers to act as one of the key factor hampering the growth of market in the coming years.

Advancements in direct seal systems assist the packaging system for medical devices, improves printability and saves cost as well as optimizes gas sterilization cycles.

Global Medical Grade Paper Market: Dynamics

Medical grade paper are widely adopted for pharmaceutical packaging purpose owing to the reason that it possesses a high level of peel-ability and heat seal-ability, good effect of bacterial resistance, air permeability, environmental friendly and non-toxic, etc.

Availability of alternative products such as spun bonded olefin for medical packaging purpose is found to be one of the key factor restraining the growth of global medical grade paper market. Spun bonded olefin are an optimum balance of microbial penetration resistance, clean peel, tear strength and puncture resistance. Unlike medical grade papers, spun bonded olefin is compatible with almost every sterilization method such as ethylene oxide, electron-beam, steam and low temperature oxidative sterilization processes. Moreover, introduction of medical grade paper while adhering to stringent governmental regulations is found to be one of the key factor restraining the growth of global medical grade paper market over the coming years.

Key players involved in the production of medical grade paper are continuously focusing on introduction innovation in collaboration with packaging manufacturers and are also introducing new production facilities in developing economies to serve the growing demand.

Global Medical Grade Paper Market: Segmentation

Globally, the medical grade paper market can be segmented on the basis of type, product type and application

Based on the type, the global medical grade paper market can be segmented into,

Coated Paper

Uncoated Paper

Based on the product type, the global medical grade paper market can be segmented into,

Kraft Paper

Sack Paper

Based on the application, the global medical grade paper market can be segmented into,

Steam Sterilization

Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

Formaldehyde Sterilization

Irradiation Sterilization

Global Medical Grade Paper Market: Regional Outlook

Globally, North America region, spearheaded by U.S. is anticipated to lead the global medical grade paper market and is further expected to continue its dominance over the coming years. North America is expected to be followed by Asia-Pacific region in the global medical grade paper market over the forecast period, supported by surging demand from developing economies. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be followed by European Countries in the global medical grade paper market over the coming decade. Middle East and Africa and Latin America region are expected to account for comparatively small share in the global medical grade paper market over the forecast period.

Global Medical Grade Paper Market: Market Participants

Key players involved in the global Medical Grade Paper market include BillerudKorsnäs AB, Bomarko, Inc., Efelab, Amcor Limited, Anquing Tianrun Paper Packaging Co., Ltd., KJ Specialty Paper Co., Ltd., inpac Medizintechnik GmbH, PMS, Navkar International, CHHENNA Corporation, Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd., Sterilmedipac, Pudumjee Paper Products, among others.

