Global Medical Grade Plastic Market: Market Introduction

Plastic is becoming the material of choice for a number of industries including healthcare. Medical grade plastic is non-permeable & shatter-proof material, and is effective solution for safely transporting bio hazardous materials. The sustainability and versatility of medical grade plastic are paving way for the new forms of outpatient treatment. The advantages of medical grade plastic include – is recyclable compound, cost-effective, help to improve quality of life, safe compound, etc. Medical grade plastic has numerous types on the basis of product type – polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, silicone, polycarbonate, polysulfone, and other engineering plastics. In term of applications, the medical grade plastic utilized in sterilization and infection treatments, tubes, gloves, tissue engineering, mobility aids, dental implants, wound care, sutures, etc.

Global Medical Grade Plastic Market: Market Dynamics

Growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging and developed economies is a prime factor for the growth of the global medical grade plastic market. Further, the demand for medical grade plastic is estimated to increase in niche applications such as sterilization and infection prevention, orthopedic soft goods, denture base material, wound care, mobility aids, and among others. This is one of the influencing factor for the growth of the global medical grade plastic market in the near future.

Furthermore, the global healthcare landscape is changing rapidly and people are spending more on their health-related needs. With people getting more health conscious, the demand for pharmaceuticals is increasing across the globe, in turn leading to high consumption medical grade plastic. Conversely, the relatively higher consumption of medical grade plastic owing to their hazardous will cause health problems such as headache, dizziness, gastrointestinal causes, and etc. can result in regulated or banned use in high regulatory geographical regions, thereby restraining the growth of global medical grade plastic market over the forecast period.

Global Medical Grade Plastic Market: Segmentation

The global medical grade plastic market can be segmented on the basis of product type, equipment, applications, and regions. On the basis of product type, the global medical grade plastic market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Polysulfone

Polyvinyl Chloride

Silicone

Polypropylene

Polycarbonate

Other Engineering Plastic

On the basis of equipment’s, the global medical grade plastic market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Surgical Equipment’s

Dental Equipment’s

Sterilization Trays

Others

On the basis of applications, global medical grade plastic market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Sterilization and Infection Prevention

Orthopedic Soft goods

Denture Base Material

Wound Care

Mobility Aids

Tooth Implants

Others

Global Medical Grade Plastic Market: Regional Outlook

The market for medical grade plastic is still in the embryonic stage in the Asia Pacific, despite the substantial concentration of conventional as well as biodegradable polymer manufacturers. Moreover, the product is getting traction and it is anticipated that over the span of next five years, countries, such as India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, will witness higher investments from key industry participants in medical grade plastic market. North America and European markets are relatively mature and as a result, stagnant demand for medical grade plastic owing to the government approvals for plastic in medical applications in various countries such as Mexico, the U.S., EU countries and others. Moreover, the demand for medical grade plastic in the Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to grow with a moderate growth rate during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2029.

Global Medical Grade Plastic Market: Industry Participants

Few key players are identified across the value chain of global medical grade plastic market which is – Emco Industrial Plastics, TOPAS, Modenplast Medical Srl, SIMTEC, Sylvin Technologies, Inc., Teknor Apex, Rochling Group, Nolato AB, GW Plastic AG, Saint Gobain Performance Plastics, Orthoplastics Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, HMC Polymer, Proxy Biomedical Ltd., Nusil Technology LLC, Trinseo S.A. and among others

