Global Ethylene Bis-oleamide Market: Introduction

Plastic has become an integral part of our day to day life in use of related products. In order to manufacture and formulation for plastic, the manufacturers require plastic additives such as – ethylene bis-oleamide. Ethylene bis-oleamide is a wax based chemical having a relatively high melting point. In terms of physical appearance, ethylene bis-oleamide is hard and crisp compound, having a yellow color, insoluble in the solvents, and stable to acid, alkali & water.

Ethylene bis-oleamide is utilized as an internal and external lubricant for thermoplastics such as, PS (Polystyrene), AS (Acrylonitrile Styrene), PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene), PE (Polyethylene), PP (Polypropylene), PVAC (Polyvinyl Acetate), Cellulose Acetate, Nylon, phenolic-Resin and amino plastics. Furthermore, in the rubber industry, ethylene bis-oleamide is used for better viscidity-resistant and agglomeration-resistant effect. Moreover, ethylene bis-oleamide has a wide range of applications in chemical fiber, mold release, dispersant of pigment & stuffing, powder coating, and others.

Global Ethylene Bis-oleamide Market: Market Dynamics

The growing industrialization, the transformation of human life and urbanization with innovative technologies is anticipated to create significant opportunities to ethylene bis-oleamide manufacturers in the near future. Globally, in terms of industrial chemicals and materials production e.g., rubber, chemical, plastic & polymer, when combined together, contribute to represent more than half of the market share by volume due to a high number of applications of ethylene bis-oleamide in various plasticizers, especially PVC, PVAC, PP, Nylon, etc. The global ethylene bis-oleamide market is hence primarily driven from rising demand of plastics & polymers production.

Additionally, growth in the technological development of the automotive components has also been instrumental for employment of thermoplastic based materials for the need of lightweight material for better fuel efficiency and to improve vehicle performance. Addtionally ethylene bis-oleamide is being widely used for the reason as the chemical compound acts as an anticorrosive agent, lubricant, melting point-raise agent for petroleum products. The aforementioned factors, are thus expected to propel the growth of the global ethylene bis-oleamide market in a significant extent. On the flip side, ethylene bis-oleamide does has a high threat from substitutes such as – stearamide which may prove as a key challenge for ethylene bis-oleamide market growth.

The environment-friendly plastic additive is being continually developed by corporate groups. Manufacturers are thus emphasizing to replace synthetic compounds by bio-based ethylene bis-oleamide. Thus, greener products becoming an integral is to act as a key trend for global ethylene bis-oleamide marker by the end of the forecast period

Global Ethylene Bis-oleamide Market: Market Segmentation

The global ethylene bis-oleamide market can be segmented on the basis of source, purity, applications, and regions. On the basis of source, the global ethylene bis-oleamide market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Bio-based

Synthetic

On the basis of purity, the global ethylene bis-oleamide market can be segmented as mentioned below:

90% ≥

85% ≥

Others

On the basis of application, the global ethylene bis-oleamide market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Processing Lubricants

Anti-sticking Agents

Oil-based Antifoaming agent

Others

On the basis of end-use industries, the global ethylene bis-oleamide market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Plastic & Polymer

Rubber

Paints & Coating

Others

Global Ethylene Bis-oleamide Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the South East Asia Pacific is identified as a relatively high growth market in terms of plastic goods and products which has been valued around USD 105 Billion by the end of 2017. The rapidly growing industrialization coupled with high demand for plastic goods and plastic additives industry in the countries of South East Asia such as China and India is anticipated to propel the ethylene bis-oleamide market in the coming years. Furthermore, traditionally established markets such as North America and Europe are estimated to witness moderate growth in plastic additives market thereby enabling the consumption ethylene bis-oleamide, due to a decent demand for coatings and plastic additives in these regions.

Global Ethylene Bis-oleamide Market: Key Players

The global ethylene bis-oleamide market has been understood to be a fragmented market owing to the healthy number of tier-1 and tier-2 manufacturers of ethylene bis-oleamide present in market, few players identified across the value chain of global market are – Croda International, Struktol Company of America, LLC, KLK Eleo, Tarak Chemicals Limited, Sichuan Tianyu Oleochemical Co., Ltd., NANJING LEPUZ CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Hindustan Colas Private Limited, MLA Industries, Abril Industrial Waxes Ltd, Lonza, and among others.

