mLLDPE Market: Introduction

In Polymer & Plastic Industry, incessant efforts towards the development of the advanced products to comply with the changing regulatory scenario have resulted into the advent of new products such as metallocene Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (mLLDPE), EVOH, OPET, Bio-axial PE to the name of few. After the introduction of LLDPE, the advent of novel thermoplastic i.e. mLLDPE in polyolefin industry in the 1990s had opened up the new applications areas for polyethylene resins. Compared with traditional PE materials, mLLDPE has a narrow molecular weight distribution and a regular molecular chain structure which in turn imparts high mechanical strength and superior optical properties in the mLLDPE.

The mLLDPE is a new generation of a resin obtained by polymerizing an olefin by using a metallocene complex as a catalyst. The metallocene catalyst has excellent catalytic copolymerization ability, which can copolymerize most of the copolymers with ethylene and can catalyze the polymerization of polar monomers, which is difficult to achieve with conventional catalysts. Production of mLLDPE not only offers stable production operation with optimum film line throughput & high strength film quality but also saves energy & minimize the wastage. The mLLDPE films have a lower melting point and are having superior characteristics compared to conventional polyethylene in terms of toughness, transparency, hot tack, heat sealing temperature, and low odor.

mLLDPE Market: Dynamics

The properties of mLLDPE have even evolved into the field of specialty engineering plastics and have the potential to gradually replace common polyolefin materials. Its versatility can be applied to a wide range of flexible packaging film applications which includes food, agro-product, and other industrial packaging application. Thus, the growing demand for advanced packaging materials across the globe will, in turn, lead to drive the demand for the mLLDPE. Moreover, according to European regulation EU-10-2011 for food contact wherein norms pertaining to the physicochemical properties of the packaging materials has been specified. To comply with this, mLLDPE has been appeared to be a better alternative for the traditional packaging films which in turn help to fuel the demand for the mLLDPE market. The rising demand for packaged food coupled with stringent norms in developed regions is thus also expected to augment the demand for mLLDPE over the forecast period. Across the globe, it has been observed that manufacturers are emphasizing on expansion of production facilities to cater the rising demand for mLLDPE resins.

mLLDPE Market: Segmentation

Based on the product type, the global mLLDPE market is segmented into;

C6 – mLLDPE

C8 – mLLDPE

Based on the process type, the global mLLDPE market is segmented into;

Blow Molding

Cast

Extrusion

Others

Based on End-use, the global mLLDPE market is segmented into;

Agriculture

Food

Others

mLLDPE Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of demand, Europe is expected to maintain ascendancy in terms of consumption of mLLDPE in present and future periods. This mainly attributed to the stringent regulation and norms on the food packaging to evade contamination and destruction of nutritional values of the food products due to packaging materials. Moreover, the industrial initiative to support sustainability development with usage of advance products which in turn leads to drive demand for the mLLDPE market. Thus, demand for mLLDPE is expected to register healthy growth in Europe over the forecast period. Moreover, in terms of production and consumption, the Asia Pacific mLLDPE market is expected to register lucrative growth owing to the significant growth of food and agro-industry in the region. Over the recent past, there has been significant growth in the mLLDPE production capacity is observed in China, India, and Singapore. This growth is mainly attributed to the low cost of production, availability of raw materials and low labor cost owing to which key players are shifting their manufacturing facilities towards these countries. Moreover, Latin America and MEA mLLDPE market are expected to register steady growth over the forecast period

mLLDPE Market: Key Players

List of the key players involved in the global mLLDPE market are as below;

REPSOL QUIMICA, S.A Ineos PTT Group Daelim Industrial Co., Ltd. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company SABIC Gas Authority of India Prime Polymer Co., Ltd., among others

