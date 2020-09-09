Ammonium Benzoate Market: Introduction–

Ammonium Benzoate (C 6 H 5 COONH 4 ) is a white crystalline powder, a benzoic acid-base ammonium salt. Ammonium benzoate is produced by reacting benzoic acid with ammonia as Ammonium benzoate is used in the coating industry, rust inhibitor for the ferrous substrate. Ammonium benzoate is also used as an agent for reducing curing time in rubber vulcanization, industrial preservative for paper wrappers and as an analytical reagent for other elements. Other application of ammonium benzoates includes care products, water treatment products, chemical reagents in the electronic industry etc. Ammonium benzoate is also used as a preservative in the food industry as well.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/29740

Ammonium Benzoate Market: Dynamics-

The personal care industry is the key factor in propelling the market growth of ammonium benzoate, personal care products such as hair spray, shampoos and conditioners and mousse require ammonium benzoate in their formulation as a preservative agent which increases the demand of ammonium benzoate from personal care industry. Moreover, shifting consumer preference towards beauty products supported by heavy investment for innovation in R&D related to specialized goods also contribute to the growth in the ammonium benzoate market. Furthermore, rising awareness about effective preservation system together with the combined effect of protective blends to balance the efficiency and cost-effectiveness which leads to creating a positive impact on the ammonium benzoate market.

Adhesives and sealants are the industry which leads to augment the demand of ammonium benzoate due to its wide consumption in the manufacturing of various coatings and sealants for various application such as automotive and others. Increasing demand for confectionery and other food items such as pastries, cakes, candies and others also require preservation in order to protect them from environmental effect, ammonium benzoate is used in the manufacturing of paper wrappers which is further used in the packaging of these food items which result in fueling the demand of ammonium benzoate and others from packaging industry.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/29740

However, strict government regulations about production to ammonium benzoate may restrain the market growth of ammonium benzoate as ammonium benzoate releases harmful gases into the environment during its production. Further, fluctuation in the supply chain and the cost of raw material can also slow down the growth of ammonium benzoate.

The manufacturer is focusing on innovation related to ammonium benzoate based product to provide safer, cleaner and environment-friendly chemicals that can be used in both in laboratory and industry

Ammonium Benzoate Market: Segments-

The Market of Ammonium Benzoate can be segmented into two factors based on its grade and its application

Ammonium Benzoate Market can be segmented based on its purity grade

Technical grade

Pharmaceutical grade

Ammonium Benzoate Market can be segmented based on its applications

Chemicals

Paints

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food preservative

Others

Ammonium Benzoate Market: Regional Overview –

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the prominent market for ammonium benzoate due to growing personal care industry together with increasing consumer inclination towards cosmetic products due to increasing air pollution and other factors especially in countries such as China, India, South Korea and Japan. North America and Europe are also showing noteworthy growth in ammonium benzoate market due to growing automotive and other end-use industry. Whereas in Latin America witnessed mild gains in the market of ammonium benzoate due to increasing demand for luxury cosmetic products among consumers coupled with growing end-use industry. Whereas, The Middle East & Arica shows significant growth in the market of ammonium benzoate due to increasing demand for food and other product base preservatives from end-use industry

Ammonium Benzoate Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the market of Ammonium Benzoate are as follows:-

Merck Life Science Private Limited

Sigma Aldrich

Alfa Aesar

Cymer LLC

BEANTOWN CHEMICAL

GERBU Biotechnik GmbH

ISALTIS

Toronto Research Chemicals

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/29740