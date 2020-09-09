Ammonium Sulfate Market: Introduction–

Ammonium Sulfate [(NH4)2 SO4] is use as a fertilizer for crop production where nitrogen and Sulphur are required to increase the fertility of the soil. Ammonium Sulfate has been produced from over centuries ago. There are various ways through which ammonium sulfate is produced such as ammonium sulfate is produced as a by-product in gas cleaning of coke oven plant. Synthetic ammonium sulfate is produced by reaction of ammonia and sulfuric acid. Additionally, ammonium sulfate is also produced as a byproduct during the production of caprolactam (CPL), Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) and acrylonitrile. Ammonium Sulfate is preferred as a soil fertilizer as it is easily absorbed by plants and is suitable for soils that have a low ph. Ammonium sulfate has wide range of agriculture application due to its high solubility. However, other application of ammonium sulfate includes chemicals, pharmaceutical etc.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/29395

Ammonium Sulfate Market: Dynamics-

The demand for ammonium sulfate is majorly driven by the high consumption in agriculture sector. The high demand rate for staple food items require continuous crop production pertaining to which increase in the demand of ammonium sulfate is expected. Furthermore, increasing consumption of herbicides due to rapidly boosting agriculture industry as ammonium sulfate is often added to herbicides spray to improve the effectiveness at weed control. However, this practice of increasing herbicide efficiency with ammonium sulfate is particularly effective when water supply contain significant consumption of magnesium, calcium and sodium. In addition ammonium sulfate is also used as a food additive in various food items such as breads and flours. Rising consumption of baked food items and confectionary is further likely to propel the further demand of ammonium sulfate. Government authorities such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) recognized ammonium sulfate as a safe ingredient for food items. Moreover increasing use of ammonium sulfate in textile and leather products for dying and printing purpose is also augmenting the market of ammonium sulfate in the coming year. Growing trend toward the development of organic base fertilizer such as nitrogen fixation bio fertilizers hinders the growth of ammonium sulfate in the market in the coming year.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/29395

The global Ammonium Sulfate market is expected to be a concentrated market with the existence of domestic and international players have made their established presence in multi-regional markets. Various regulation are being implemented on the ingredients for the production of fertilizers and food items due to which manufacturer and distributor plays an essential role in the market value chain.

Ammonium Sulfate Market: Segments-

The Market of Ammonium Sulfate can be segmented into two factors on the basis of its form and its application & end use

Ammonium Sulfate market can be segmented on the basis of its form

Solid

Liquid

Ammonium Sulfate market can be segmented on the basis of its application

Wood Pulp

Chemicals

Textile

Pharmaceutical

Flame Retardant

Ammonium Sulfate Market: Regional Overview –

Asia Pacific country such as China holds the significant share of ammonium sulfate due to the rapid expansion of caprolactam industry, the volume of ammonium sulfate as a by-product has been continuously increasing, and this major volume of ammonium sulfate is export to other countries. Moreover, encouraged by government policies for better crop production is also become the key reason for surging the demand of ammonium sulfate in Asia Pacific region. North America and Latin America is also contributing to moderate growth in the market of ammonium sulfate owing to rising demand for food additives. Country such as U.S, the market is mature and is expected to grow at significant rate in the coming years. While, in region like Europe is also anticipated to show the noteworthy growth in the market of ammonium sulfate due to rapidly growing food industries.

Ammonium Sulfate Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the market of Ammonium Sulfate are as follows:-

Evonik Industries AG

Lanxess

Novus International

DOMO Chemicals

BASF SE

Honeywell

SABIC

ArcelorMittal

Novus International

Royal DSM

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/29395