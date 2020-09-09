The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Agriculture Drone market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Agriculture Drone market.
Major Players in the global Agriculture Drone market include:
Parrot SA
3DR
Ursula Agriculture
Aerovironment, Inc.
Autocopter Corp
DJI
Trimble Navigation Limited
Ageagle LLC
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
Delair-Tech SAS
Precisionhawk
Honeycomb Corporation
Dronedeploy
Eagle Uav Services
Agribotix LLC
On the basis of types, the Agriculture Drone market is primarily split into:
Type 1
Type 2
Type 3
On the basis of applications, the market covers:
Application 1
Application 2
Application 3
Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:
United States
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)
Other Regions
Chapter 1 provides an overview of Agriculture Drone market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Agriculture Drone market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.
Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.
Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Agriculture Drone industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.
Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Agriculture Drone market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.
Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Agriculture Drone, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.
Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Agriculture Drone in each region.
Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Agriculture Drone in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.
Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.
Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Agriculture Drone. Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.
Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.
Chapter 11 prospects the whole Agriculture Drone market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Agriculture Drone market by type and application.
Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the study.
Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
