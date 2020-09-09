PET, also known as polyethylene terephthalate, is a type of polyester. It is expelled or shaped into plastic jugs and boxes for packaging offood and refreshments, personal care items, and several other consumer products.PET is an ethylene glycol polymer and terephthalic corrosive. Pellets of PET pitch are warmed to form afluid, which can be effortlessly expelled into any shape. PET was first incorporated in the U.S. inthe mid-1940s by physicists working in DuPont,who were scanning for polymers that could be utilized to make new material filaments. PET is an exceptionalbundling material,asit is solid yet lightweight, non-receptive, sparing, and shatterproof. PET’s security for sustenance, refreshment, individual care, pharmaceutical, and restorative applications has beenperceived by wellbeing experts around the globe.

The global market for PET packaging has beensegmented on the basis of form, packaging type, pack type, and end-use industry. Based on form, the market has beensegregated into amorphous PET and crystalline PET. The amorphous PET segment held a major market share in 2016 and the trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. Thesegment is also anticipated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.Based on packaging type, the global PET packaging market has beensegregated into rigid packaging and flexible packaging.The rigid packaging segment accounted fora leadingmarket share in 2016 and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. This segment is also anticipated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. This is attributableto the rise in demand forPET packaging end-products such as jars andbottles, containers, and trays.Based on pack type, the global market for PET packaging has beendividedinto bottles & jars, bags & pouches, trays, lids/caps & closures, and others.The bottles & jars segment held a leadingmarket share in 2016 and is projectedto retain its dominanceduring the forecast period.Rising demand for cost-effective and sustainable packaging in end-use industries such as food, beverages, pharmaceutical, and personal care is resulting in the rise indemand for bottles andjarsworldwide.The bottles & jarssegment is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=28916

Based on filling technology, the global market for PET packaging has beendividedinto hot fill, cold fill, aseptic fill, and others. The cold fill technology segment held a major market share in 2016 and is estimated to continueits dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributableto thecost-effectiveness of this technology. The hot fill technology segment is projected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. Based on end-use industry, the global PET packaging market has beensegmentedinto food, beverages, personal care & cosmetics, household products, pharmaceutical, and others.The beveragessegment held a leading market share in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.The food segment is projected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, owing to rising demand forpackaged food productsand ready-to-eat food products.

Major factorsdriving the global PET packaging market include rising demand from end-use industries. The food industry is witnessing exponential risein demand forPET packaging.The pharmaceutical industry is also witnessing increased demand, as PET bottles are considered safe for drug packaging. In addition, shifting trend toward eco-friendly materials is positively affecting the global market for PET packaging. However, high fluctuations in raw material prices is a major restraint for the global market for PET packaging. Countries in Asia Pacific and Middle East &Africa are likely to offer growth opportunities to the global PET packaging market.

Major players operating in the global PET packaging market include E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (the U.S.), Amcor Limited (Switzerland), Rexam PLC (the U.K.), Graham Packaging Company (the U.S.), Dunmore Corporation (the U.S.), and Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (Ireland).

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=28916

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=28916

Related Reports Press-Release –

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information, we offer customized solutions through adhocreports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key tohelp enterprises reach right decision.”

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com