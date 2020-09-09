The research study titled “Automotive Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” reveals every aspect of the global market for Automotive Equipment based on a robust research platform. The research report unveils several macroeconomics along with SWOT analysis, regulatory aspects and numerous other angles that govern the dynamic forces that influence the growth of the global Automotive Equipment market. These market characteristics can assist in devising strategies and make informed decisions simultaneously overcoming the possible hurdles in the market and gain advantage over the coming years.

Strong research platform to derive relevant market acumen

Future Market Insights uses a strong research methodology to glean relevant market insights. Secondary research followed by primary research and key opinions from domain experts, market observers and other external sources is carried out. The initial secondary research is initiated which is extensive in nature and covers all the angles of the global Automotive Equipment market. A primary research is carried out simultaneously to dig deep into the market segments by investing on interviews with domain experts, subject matter experts and key market observers. The data collected at every primary interview is checked in the subsequent interview in order to validate the accuracy of the data point that represents the market statistic of a particular segment in a particular region. As the research process progresses, multiple funnels of validations are carried out to achieve maximum possible accuracy of all data points gleaned so far. The data so gathered is triangulated to achieve appropriate market statistics and is presented in a systematic manner for the reader. The accuracy aspect of data and numbers increases the credibility of the research report, which can be directly used to formulate key strategies with an expansion point of view or even market penetration across different regional markets.

Strategic advantage and competitive landscape

The comprehensive research report on global Automotive Equipment market includes a separate section covering competitive analysis. Various aspects such as SWOT analysis, key financials, developments and innovations, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, geographical reach, expansion plans, market shares and revenues, key personnel, projects undertaken, product portfolio etc., of key players dealing with the Automotive Equipment have been included in this extensive research study. This can give the reader a broad idea of the happening events in the market, initiated by these players which the help of which new plans or tactics can be devised and implemented to achieve strategic advantage in the near future.

Market Taxonomy

By Vehicle Type

Two Wheeler

PCV and LCV

HCV

By Garage Type

Automotive OEM Dealerships

Franchise Stores

Independent Garages

By Equipment Type

Lifting Equipment Single Post Lift Two Post Lift Four Post Lift Scissor Lift

Body Shop Equipment Welding Machines Paint Spray Booth Preparation Station Plastic Repair Kits

Wheel and Tire Service Equipment Wheel Alignment Systems Tire Inflator Tire Changer

Vehicle Diagnostic and Testing Equipment Suspension Tester Play Detectors Brake Testers Emission Testers Air-con Recovery System

Washing Equipment

Other Tools Tool Kit Lube Equipment Drills Grinders



By Region