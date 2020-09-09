The global report titled “Depth Sensing Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Depth Sensing Market is expected to grow from USD 4.40 Billion in 2018 to USD 7.72 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.89% between 2018 and 2023.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Depth Sensing Market:

Texas Instruments (US)

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

Qualcomm (US)

Occipital (US)

Stereolabs (US)

Creative (Singapore)

pmd technologies (Germany)

Sony Depthsensing Solutions (Belgium)

BECOM BLUETECHNIX (Austria)

Intel (US)

Melexis (Belgium)

Tower semiconductor (Israel)

Vrmagic (Germany)

Aquifi (US)

Nerian Vision Technologies (Germany)

Espros (Switzerland)

Sunny Optical Technology (China)

PrimeSense (Israel)

ASUS TeK Computer (Taiwan)

LIPS Corporation (Taiwan)

The depth sensing market for the active depth sensing is expected to account for the largest market share by 2023 as a result of increasing demand for accurate depth calculations required in various sectors such as consumer electronics, industrial, and automotive. In active depth sensing, illuminator and camera/lens module are used for object triangulation.

The sensor depth sensing market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for accurate depth data. IR sensors are mainly used in depth sensing. Infineon (Germany), Melex is (Belgium), ST Microelectronics (Switzerland), Omnivision (US), and Sony (Japan) are a few sensor manufacturers for depth sensing.

Competitive Landscape of Depth Sensing Market:

1 Introduction

2 Ranking Analysis of Market Players

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Battle for the Market Share

3.2 Product Launches and Developments

3.3 Expansions, Collaborations, Partnerships, And Others

List of Tables:

Table 1 Depth Sensing Market, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 2 Depth Sensing Market, 2015–2023 (Million Units)

Table 3 Discrete Depth Sensing Market, By Average Selling Price (Asp), 2015–2023 (USD)

Table 4 Module Depth Sensing Market, By Average Selling Price (Asp), 2015–2023 (USD)

Table 5 Depth Sensing Market, By Component, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 6 Discrete Depth Sensing Market, By Component, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 7 Module Depth Sensing Market, By Component, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 8 Depth Sensing Market for Camera/Lens Module, By Technology, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 9 Depth Sensing Market for Sensors, By Technology, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

Table 10 Depth Sensing Market for Illuminators, By Technology, 2015–2023 (USD Million)

