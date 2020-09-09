$ 7951.2 million Worth “Augmented Reality in Retail Market”, Led by Google, PTC, Apple, Microsoft and Others.

The global report titled “Augmented Reality in Retail Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

Get Free Sample Copy: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1564547

The Augmented Reality in Retail Market is expected to be USD 1,155.8 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 7951.2 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 47.1% during the forecast period.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Augmented Reality in Retail Market:

Google (US)

PTC (US)

Apple (US)

Microsoft (US)

Wikitude (Austria)

DAQRI (US)

Zugara (US)

Blippar (UK)

Marxent Labs (US)

Augment (France)

View AR (Austria)

With advancements in computing, AR-enabled devices can be used for consumer, commercial, and enterprise applications. In the retail sector, smart glasses are expected to be used on a large scale for the workforce and sales management purposes.

Planning and designing application is used in retail types such as furniture and lighting, automotive interior, and paint. The planning and designing application helps in placing a product virtually at a desired place. Furniture and lighting is the major retail type in the planning and designing application.

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1564547

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

……And More

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1564547