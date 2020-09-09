New Study: Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market to 2023 – Growing Steady at 48.2% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 10.88 Billion

The global report titled “Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market is expected to grow from USD 1.52 billion in 2018 to USD 10.88 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 48.2% during the forecast period.

Top Companies profiled in the Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market:

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Google (US)

Amazon Web Service Inc. (AWS US)

Salesforce (US)

Intel (US)

Baidu Inc. (China)

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO US)

SAS Institute (US)

BigML (US)

Verticals in the AI as a service market include Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life sciences, retail, telecommunications, government and defense, manufacturing, energy, and others (Education, Agriculture, Transportation, and Media and Entertainment). AI as a service helps various verticals easily integrate AI capabilities with their business applications.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rapid generation of large volumes of data, due to the growing use of digital technologies, Internet of Things (IoT), and connected devices, coupled with the growing need to reduce operational costs are expected to fuel the growth of the AI as a service market across regions.

Competitive Landscape of Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market:

1 Overview

2 Top Players Operating in the AI as Service Market

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.4 Business Expansions, 2016

List of Tables:

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2015–2017

Table 2 Global AI as a Service Market Size and Growth Rate, 2016–2023 (USD Million, Y-O-Y %)

Table 3 Total Amount Invested in the AI Startups During 2010–2015 (Worldwide)

Table 4 Data Traffic Worldwide, 2016–2023 (Exabytes/Month)

Table 5 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size, By Technology, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 6 Market Size By Organization Size, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 7 Market Size By Service Type, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 8 Market Size By Software Tool, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 9 Market Size By Service, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

Table 10 Market Size By Vertical, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

…….And More

