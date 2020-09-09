Trending Report: Critical Infrastructure Protection Market with COVID-19 Update by BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics and Others.

The Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market

The Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market size is projected to grow from USD 128.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 152.3 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Critical Infrastructure Protection Market:

BAE Systems (UK)

Lockheed Martin (US)

General Dynamics (US)

Northrop Grumman (US)

Honeywell (US)

Airbus (France)

Raytheon (US)

Thales (France)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Johnson Controls (US)

Huawei (China)

Optasense (England)

Teltronic (Spain)

Motorola Solutions (US)

Axis Communications (Sweden)

Waterfall Security Solutions (Israel)

Rolta (India)

SCADAfence (Israel)

Tyco International (Ireland)

3xLogic (US)

The last few years have seen a huge rise in the complexities and sophistication of financially-motivated cyber attacks especially targeted toward critical infrastructure. Critical infrastructures face greater risks of cyber threats and cyber attacks due to dependence of society on it.

Physical identity and access control enables organizations to streamline access requests and approval processes across multiple users and physical access systems. Identity Document (ID) management is important for the authorization and authentication of individuals within enterprise premises, so that misuse of sensitive information and data leaks can be prevented.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Research Assumptions

2.6 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

…..And More

