Bearings are antifriction devices used in rotating equipment to minimize resistance and reduce wear and tear. These are used in various industries including automotive, electrical, mining & construction, and railway & aerospace and are manufactured using high grade steel or alloy steel. In general, raw materials account for two-thirds of the cost structure of a company.

Although bearing manufacturers have higher pricing flexibility due to technology know-how and strong aftermarket presence, their productivity is affected by increase in cost of steel. The global bearings market size was estimated at $78,779 million in 2014. It is estimated to be valued at $140,792 million in 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Bearings Market:

C&U Group,Federal Moghul Holding Corporation,JTEKT Corporation,NKE Austria GmbH,NSK Ltd.,NTN Corporation,Schaeffler AG,SKF AB,THK Company,TIMKEN Company

The global bearings market is driven by increase in the demand for bearings in the automotive industry, as the implementation of bearings helps reduce wear and tear caused by friction. The manufacturing industry exhibits the highest demand for bearings.

The “Bearings Market Analysis to 2022” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Bearings industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Bearings market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Bearings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Bearings market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Bearings Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

