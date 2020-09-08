Online Program Management Market report by The Insight Partners provides a detailed analysis of the area marketplace expanding; competitive landscape; global, regional, and country-level market size; impact market players; market growth analysis; market share; opportunities analysis; product launches; recent developments; sales analysis; segmentation growth; technological innovations; and value chain optimization.

Various companies in the North America offer online program management solutions to higher education institutes and universities, and these solutions are broadly accepted in the education sector. The increase in the demand for e-learning and growing emphasis on effective learning trigger the growth of the education market in the region. The rising initiatives by governments such as Department’s federal student aid programs and increasing trend of leveraging technological advancements for developing innovative online program management solutions by the private and the public institutes drive the growth of the online program management market.

Major players in the global Online Program Management Market include

2U, Academic Partnerships, Apollidon, Bisk Education, Blackboard, Keypath Education, Noodle Partners, Pearson PLC

By Regions and Countries,

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Online Program Management Market – By Business Model

Revenue Share

Hybrid

Fee for Service

Online Program Management Market – By Education Level

Under Graduate

Post Graduate

Professional Certifications

Others

