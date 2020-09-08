The expenditure on Naval Vessel Engines Market is anticipated to be driven by the increase in defense spending which reflects improved economic conditions around the world specifically in the European and Asia Pacific Regions. The US will accelerate its defense spending under the Trump administration and is anticipated to maintain its leading position, exhibiting a steady pace of growth over the forecast period.

Synopsis

The Global Naval Vessel Engines Market 2018-2028 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for Naval Vessel engine, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Scope

The Global Naval Vessel Engines industry is anticipated to value US$1.4 billion by the end of 2018, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.82% to value US$2 billion by 2028.

The cumulative expenditure on naval vessel engines over the forecast period is estimated to value around US$16.6 billion. In terms of segments, Nuclear Reactors and Gas Turbines segments are anticipated to account for 52.4% and 36.5% of the naval vessel engine market respectively, followed by Diesel Engines segment, with a cumulative share of 11.1%. The Naval Vessel Engines market is anticipated to be led by North America with an estimated share of 63.7% over the forecast period followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe with shares of 17.3% and 15.8% respectively.

The Middle Eastern market for naval vessel engines is anticipated to account for a share of 1.3% followed by the Latin American and African markets with a cumulative share of 1.9%

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary 07

Global Naval Vessel Engines Market – Overview 13

Global Naval Vessel Engines By Region, 2018-2028

Global Naval Vessel By Engines Segment, 2018-2028

Market Dynamics 15

Demand Drivers: Analysis of factors that trigger spending within the sector

Trends: Prevalent practices, industry consolidation and procurement patterns within the market

Technological Developments : New products, processes and innovations recently inducted within the sector

Key Challenges: Obstacles affecting sector growth

Global naval vessel Engines Market – Segment Analysis 29

Segment Analysis: Nuclear Reactors 32

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028

Change in market share, 2018-2028

Segment Analysis: Gas Turbines 33

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028

Change in market share, 2018-2028

Segment Analysis: Diesel Engines 34

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028

Change in market share, 2018-2028

Global Naval Vessel Engines Market – Regional Analysis 35

Global Naval Vessel Engines – Regional Overview, 2018 & 2028

Regional Analysis: North America 36

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028

Change in market share, 2018-2028

Top Suppliers

Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific 38

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028

Change in market share, 2018-2028

Top Suppliers

Regional Analysis: Europe 40

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028

Change in market share, 2018-2028

Top Suppliers

Regional Analysis: Middle East 42

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028

Change in market share, 2018-2028

Top Suppliers

Regional Analysis: Latin America 44

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028

Change in market share, 2018-2028

Top Suppliers

Regional Analysis: Africa 46

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028

Change in market share, 2018-2028

Top Suppliers

Global naval vessel Engines Market – Trend Analysis 48

Top 10 Global Growth Opportunities Scores

Global naval vessel – Country Overview, 2018 & 2028

Leading Segments in Key Countries

Country Analysis – 12 leading countries

Market size and CAGR growth analysis, 2018-2028

Change in market share, 2018-2028

Segmental Share (%), 2018-2028

Country Share (%), 2018 & 2028

Major Suppliers

Segmental Analysis

Naval Vessel Engines Market – Future Outlook (The Road Ahead) 113

Key Programs Analysis 115

Description of key programs

Delivery period, units and total expenditure

Competitive Landscape Analysis 125

Competitive analysis – 8 leading companies

Major Products and Services

Financial Analysis covering Revenue, Operating Profit and Net Profit

Financial Deal and Contracts

Disclaimer 167