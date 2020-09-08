Modern battles are not only fought on air, land and sea, but also in cyberspace. Hostile forces are constantly trying to disrupt or damage critical operations of a country and conduct cyber espionage to access information that are vital to the government and military. Cyber attacks can originate from anywhere in the world and are inexpensive in nature, owing to which adversary forces prefer to engage in cyber warfare techniques instead of conventional warfare. These factors drive the defense establishments across the world to invest in instituting defense capabilities against cyber attacks.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Market size and drivers: detailed analysis during 2018-2028, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world.

Recent developments and industry challenges: insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of cyber security segments around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.

Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand.

Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2018-2028.

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global market. It provides an overview of key players, together with information regarding key alliances, strategic initiatives, and financial analysis.

The Global Military Cyber Security Market 2018-2028 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for military cyber security, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

The global military cyber security market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.63%, growing from US$12.5 billion in 2018 to US$17.8 billion by 2028.

The market consists of four categories: network security, data security, identity and access security, and cloud security.

Throughout the forecast period, the market is expected to be dominated by the network security segment, which will account for 35.5% of the market, followed by the data security, and identity and access security segments.

In terms of geography, North America is projected to dominate the sector with a share of 54.0%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.

