Respiratory therapy services specializes in the treatment of the respiratory issue, for example, unending lung conditions, for example, asthma, emphysema and intense conditions, for example, bronchitis and pneumonia. These administrations advantage patients with constant lung infection by decreasing indications and reestablishing free capacity. Respiratory treatment administrations can likewise benefit patients with cystic fibrosis and lung disease, and also the individuals who have encountered cancer because of a heart attack or injury. Services offered by the respiratory therapy centers include pulmonary function testing, mechanical ventilation, oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy, IPPB treatments, and chest physio therapy. These services help to restore the standard and quality of life, by looking at emotional, psychological, physical and social wellbeing. The work of a respiratory therapist is to ensure clinical judgment, formulate diagnosis, provide consultation, implementation of the treatment procedure and determine the outcome of the treatment with recommendations for self- supervision. These days many respiratory care administrations can be securely given and properly repaid in the outpatient clinics, with suitable doctor supervision.

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increase in awareness of the importance of respiratory therapy services, rising cases in developed economics related to asthma and COPD coupled with expansion in respiratory therapy service centers will boost the demand of respiratory therapy services over the forecast years. Respiratory therapy services are provided to individual in variety of settings in therapy management and treatment. Respiratory therapy service providers are more focused on continuing education – in-services on specific respiratory procedures or equipment operation with supportive documentation, patient evaluation and monitoring, equipment management, patient treatment – upon request and others. Demand of respiratory therapy services is increasing in developing nations due to more awareness related to respiratory related issues or disorders. Increasing demand for contract based and direct services to individuals in hospitals, clinics, community centers and nursing care facilities is expected drive the growth of respiratory therapy services in near future. Lack of knowledge about respiratory therapy services, less number of respiratory therapy service centers in developing countries and high cost may restrain the market growth in the near future.

The global Respiratory therapy services market is segmented on basis of application, services type, age group, end user, and geography

Segment by Condition

Asthma

COPD

Others

Segment by Services Type

Oxygen Administration

Bronchodilator Therapy

Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), Postural Drainage and Flutter Therapy

Noninvasive and Invasive Mechanical Ventilation

Incentive Spirometry

Others Airway Management Smoking Cessation (Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist) Patient Education about Asthma, COPD and other Pulmonary Disorders



Segment by Age Group

Pediatrics

Adults

Elderly

Segment by End User

Hospitals

Respiratory therapy service Centers

Community Centers and Clinics

Others

Based on the age group, global respiratory therapy services market is segmented as pediatric, adult and elderly population. Rise in incidence of respiratory disorders, increased awareness about upcoming and new respiratory therapy services, marketing and promotions by service providers, greater insurance coverage for aging population, higher prevalence of asthma, lung failure, COPD and others among aging population coupled with new services launch is expected to drive the global respiratory therapy services market during the forecast period. Whereas inadequate access to health care, cost and lack of availability of essential services in remote areas, insufficient number of healthcare professionals for respiratory therapy and lack of standardized tools for treatment is expected to hinder the growth of global respiratory therapy services market.

By Geography, the global respiratory therapy services market is segmented into five broad regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to lead the global respiratory therapy services market due to rise in incidence of asthma attacks, heart attacks, COPD and other respiratory disorders, increase in geriatric population etc. Europe market is also projected to experience high growth in the near future due to establishment of Respiratory therapy education programmes in centers and hospitals. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising standard of living, lifestyle changes, increase in awareness for physical disorders and focusing on healthcare expenditures.

Some of the major players in global Respiratory therapy services market are respiratory therapy services, Inc of PA, Reeves County Hospital District, Glendive Medical Center, The Linde Group, Interior Health Authority, Allina Health, RANDOLPH HEALTH, Cleveland Clinic, Genesis Rehab Services, Premier Medical Corporation, West River Health Services and others.

