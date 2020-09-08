Research Nester released a report titled “Crash Test Dummies Market- Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”which delivers detailed overview of the global crash test dummies marketin terms of market segmentation by product, type, end user and region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

According to the World Health Organization (W.H.O),approximately 1.35 million people die each year from road traffic crashes.

With the increasing rate of road accidents, various safety steps and initiatives have been taken by the enterprises to reduce the road crashes and their aftermath. The crash test dummy is one such compulsory test to examine how well a car can protect its occupants. Crash test dummies helps in recreation of human reaction to impacts, increasing speeds, avoidances, and strengths among other impacts.The adoption of stringent rules for improving road safety combined with rising number of vehicles on road are some of the notable factors that are anticipated to boost the market growth by reaching significant market valuation by the end of 2027. According toResearch Nester’s analyst, themarket is predicted to expand at noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. With growing number of vehicle production, the demand for crash test dummies is estimated to grow, thereby driving the growth rate of this market.

On the regional basis, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, out of which, the market in North America is expected to witness a significant growth owing to the presence of strict government regulations regarding road safetyand growing and research and development activities in automotive sector in the region.Furthermore, the market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold major share in the crash test dummies market on the back of increased demand for automobiles in the region.

Stringent Safety Standards to Boost the Demand for Crash Test Dummies

Owing to high rate of highway accidents, most of the governments are under tremendous pressure from international organizations to implement strict rules and safety regulations for road safety.Such initiatives are predicted to generate massive revenue over the next eight years, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development activities pertaining to crash test dummies.

Increasing Vehicle Production

According to OICA’s (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers) production statistics, around 95 million cars and commercial vehicles were produced during 2018. The growing demand for automobiles around the globe is anticipated to directly impact the growth of the market in upcoming years.

Industry Playersare Progressing towards Minimizing the Barriers faced by the Global Crash Test Dummies Market

The increasing cost of automobiles on the back ofsafety guidelines leading to installation of safety measures such as airbags, speed alerts among other featuresis expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players ofthe global crash test dummies marketwhich includes company profiling of4activeSystems GmbH, Cellbond Ltd., Dynamic Research, Inc., Humanetics Innovative Solutions, Jasti Co., Ltd., TASS International and GESAC, Inc.The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global crash test dummies market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

