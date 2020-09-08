Vision Screeners Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029

A recent market study published by FMI “Vision Screeners Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2019–2029” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the vision screeners market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Vision Screeners Market Taxonomy

The global vision screeners market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach in front of the reader.

By Product Type

Table-Top Vision Screeners

Portable/Handheld Vision Screeners

Vision Screening Software

By Technology

Vision Screening Tests

Color Vision Test

Binocular Testing

Others

Application

Vision Screening Tests

Color Vision Test

Binocular Testing

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Specialized Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

What’s Included

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the vision screeners market, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the vision screeners market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and the definition of the vision screeners market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the vision screeners market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the vision screeners market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the key inclusions of the report. It key regulatory status: procedure codes, iceberg analysis and Consumer Adoption Process, which could be necessary for the market expansion.

Chapter 04 – Global Vision Screeners Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019–2029

This section explain the global market value analysis and forecast for vision screeners market between the forecast periods of 2013-2027 is highlights in this section. This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical vision screeners market along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2018 – 2019), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2018 – 2019).

Chapter 05- Global Vision Screeners Market – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average price of Table-Top Vision Screeners and Portable/Handheld Vision Screeners devices in the different regions throughout the globe. The pricing benchmark for manufacturer level pricing and distributor level pricing is analyzed in this section

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the vision screeners market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the vision screeners market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the vision screeners market, which include the drivers, restraints and trends. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the vision screeners market.

Chapter 07 – Global Vision Screeners Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & 2019–2029, By Product Type

Based on product type, the vision screeners market is segmented into Table-Top Vision Screeners, Portable/Handheld Vision Screeners and Vision Screening Software. Readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the vision screeners market and market attractiveness analysis based on the product type.

Chapter 08 – Global Vision Screeners Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019–2029, by Technology

Based on Technology, the vision screeners market is segmented into Digital Vision Screeners and Computer-Based Vision Screeners. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the vision screeners market and market attractiveness analysis based on Technology.

Chapter 09 – Global Vision Screeners Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019–2029, by Application

Based on Application, the vision screeners market is segmented into Vision Screening Tests, Color Vision Tests, Binocular Testing and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the vision screeners market and market attractiveness analysis based on application.

Chapter 10 – Global Vision Screeners Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019–2029, By End User

This chapter provides details about the vision screeners market on the basis of end user, and has been classified into Hospital Outpatient, Physician Practice (Primary Care Physicians), Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Educational Institutes/Schools. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on end user.

Chapter 11 – Global Vision Screeners Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019–2029, By Region

This chapter explains how the vision screeners market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, the Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Chapter 12 – North America Vision Screeners Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019–2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Vision Screeners Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019–2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the vision screeners market in the leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 14 – Europe Vision Screeners Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019–2029

Important growth prospects of the vision screeners market based on its end users in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – South Asia Vision Screeners Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019–2029

India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia vision screeners market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia vision screeners market during the period 2019–2029.

Chapter 16 –East Asia Vision Screeners Market 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019–2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the vision screeners market in the East Asia by focusing on China, Japan and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the vision screeners market in East Asia.

Chapter 17 – Oceania Vision Screeners Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019–2029

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania vision screeners market.

Chapter 18 – MEA Vision Screeners Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019–2029

This chapter provides information about how the vision screeners market will grow in the major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the vision screeners market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the vision screeners market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Welch Allyn), EssilorLuxottica (Stereo Optical Company Inc.), Adaptica S.r.l., Honeywell International Inc., OCULUS Optikgeräte GmbH, Plusoptix Inc., FIM Medical SAS, SHANGHAI TOP VIEW INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., Thomson Screening Solutions Ltd., Keystone View

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the vision screeners market report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain the various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the vision screeners market.