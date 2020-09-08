Fuel or fleet cards are most commonly used at gas stations as payment cards for gasoline, diesel, and other fuels. Fleet cards can also be used at the discretion of the fleet owner or manager to maintain vehicles and pay for costs. Most fuel cards are charge cards.

The Mexico fuel card market valued at US$ Mexico Fuel Card Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 605.8 Mn by 2027.

The automotive industry comprises a wide range of companies and organizations involved in vehicle design, development, manufacturing, marketing and sales. It is one of the world’s largest economic sectors in terms of revenue. Transportation, or transportation, is the movement of people, animals, and goods from one place to another. In other words, the action of transport is defined as the specific movement of an organism or thing from point A to point B. Modes of transport include air, land, water, cables, pipelines, and spaces.

The Mexico Fuel Card market is growing along with the Automotive and Transportation industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Obtain FREE Sample Brochure at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00009808

Italy dominated the automotive UBI market in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the market across the European region through the forecast period. The automotive UBI market in Europe is dominated by Italy and the UK, however, acceptance in other markets are noticeably lower. Some of the countries that are expected to witness growth in the near future include Spain, France, Austria, Scandinavia, Benelux, Switzerland, and Germany, among others.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Automotive and Transportation industry and this is expected to cause the demand for immunochemistry assays in the market.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Mexico Fuel Card – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Mexico Fuel Card Market – By Type

Branded Fuel cards

Merchant Fuel cards

Universal Fuel cards

Mexico Fuel Card Market – By Application

Fuel Refill

Parking

Vehicle Service

Toll Charge

Others

Company Profiles

BP Mexico Pty. Ltd.

Caltex Mexico Limited

Fleetcare Pty Ltd.

Shell Australia

WEX Mexico Pty Ltd.

Directly Purchase a Copy of this Mexico Fuel Card Market research report at- https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00009808

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Contact us

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]