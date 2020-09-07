Future Market Insights (FMI), in its report, projects the global chia seed market to register a healthy 5.5% CAGR, in terms of volume, during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Global sales of chia seeds will reach nearly 66,000 MT in 2017; by 2027 this number is estimated to surpass 100,000 MT.

The companies dealing in the production of chia seeds encourage farmers to grow cash crops organically by bringing the farmers under contracts and helping technologically, which is mutually beneficial to both parties. Also, key players in the global chia seed market focus on increasing their presence in the global market by securing all important certifications such as EUR, USP-NF, FDA, USDA, Official Mexican Norms, Codex Alimentarius and AOCS HACCP. The companies further lay emphasis on increasing investments in R & D activities in order to strengthen their product portfolio and maintain their position in the market. In a new report titled “Chia Seed Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027),” our analysts have described the key developments of companies operating in the global chia seed market by compiling first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts and market inputs from industry stakeholders and industry participants across the value chain.

We have observed that chia seed manufacturers in Australia are focussing on creating a strong presence in the global market by opening up regional offices in regions with highly untapped potential. These companies have acquired large regional brands to increase their presence in the global chia seeds market. Key players in the U.S. are using community and environmental values to showcase their products and this is resulting in expanding the consumer base. Our new report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness of the different segments identified in the chia seed market. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Key market players identified in FMI’s report include Sesajal SA De CV, Bioglan (PHARM-A-CARE Laboratories Pty. Ltd.), Nutiva Inc., Navitas Naturals, Spectrum Naturals (Hain Celestial Group), Benexia (Functional Products Trading S A.), Chia Bia Slovakia, s.r.o., The Chia Co., Vega Produce LLC., CHOSEN FOODS INC, Mamma Chia, Now Health Group, Inc., Naturkost Übelhör GmbH & Co. KG, AgroBolivia (Negocios Europa Ltd.)

The global chia seed market is segmented into the following categories

By Origin

Organic

Conventional

By Colour

Black

White

Brown

By Form

Whole

Grounded

Oil

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

By End-Use Application

Food and Beverages Packed Chia Nutritional Bars Bakery and Snacks Breakfast Cereals Beverages Others

Personal Care Products and Cosmetics

Animal Feed and Pet Food

Nutritional and Dietary Supplements

Report Structure

We have taken a detailed overview of the parent market while drafting the global chia seed market report. The changing market dynamics of chia seed products have been taken into consideration to get a crystal clear picture of the overall market. The report also highlights the recent industry trends and developments, market strategies of key players and product offerings, market segmentation and market size in terms of volume and value.

This report also consists of historical demand trends, chia seeds growth rate, the financial performance of top companies across the seven regions, macro-economic indicators such as GDP and population, raw material production trends, raw material trade, the influence of increasing disposable income and raw material price trends. Besides, market definition, types and applications of chia seeds, demand and supply side drivers, and global restraints, opportunities and trends have been explained in detail in this exclusive report.

Research Methodology

We have adopted a systematic research approach while inspecting the global chia seed market. In-depth secondary research is used to arrive at the overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry associations. Our analysts have formulated a detailed discussion guide in order to conduct exhaustive interviews with industry experts, key market players, producers, distributors, suppliers and retailers of chia seeds. Data thus obtained is validated using the triangulation method, wherein primary and secondary research data along with Future Market Insights’ analysis contribute to the final data points, which are scrutinised using advanced tools to garner qualitative and quantitative insights into the global chia seed market.

