Contrast media and agent market have significantly evolved over the past century. Initially, Iodine and Barium-based agents were used by radiologists and practitioners, now gold nanoparticle and radio pharmaceuticals are used. Advanced techniques such as gas micro bubble technology in gas and MRI imaging technology will prove as an essentials drivers in the wide use contrast agents.

Global contrast agent and media market is fairly mature at current stage and still have the potential to groom in coming years. Some factors supporting to the growth of this market are diagnostic imaging, image guided surgical procedures, increasing rates of cardiac and cancer disorders and advancements in diagnostic technology. U.S. is currently holding the maximum shares of this market, followed by Japan and Europe.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected]

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/10750

Increasing demand for image guided procedures and diagnostics, increasing incidence and mortality of cardiac and Cancer diseases, technology advancements in medical imaging market are some of the major driving forces resulting into the growth of the market. With these economies undergoing medical reforms affecting the sales of contrast agents and economic slowdowns are some factors restraining the growth of the market. Growing investments in immature markets and advanced contrast reagents having properties of contrast media and radio pharmaceuticals are some opportunities in contrast agent market.

Contrast media and agents market is segmented on the basis of product type, route of administration, medical procedure, indication, application and geography. On the basis of product the market is segmented into Barium-based contrast media, Iodinated contrast media and Gadolinium-based contrast media. On the basis of route of administration the market is segmented into oral, injectable, rectal and ureteral. With this, on the basis of medical procedure the market is segmented into X-ray, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound and Catheterization laboratory. The indication based market segments are cardiovascular disorders, Respiratory diseases, gastrointestinal disorders and nepoherological disorders. On the basis of application the market is segmented into radiology, interventional radiology and interventional cardiology. On the basis of geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC and RoW.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request Methodology here @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/10750

Amag pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer healthcare pharmaceuticals, Bracco Imaging Spa, Covidien, Cmc Contrast AB, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., GE Healthcare, Genovis AB, Guerbet Group,Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Nanopet Pharma GmbH., Nanoscan Imaging, LLC.,Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG, Spago Imaging AB, Subhra Pharma Private, Ltd. and Taejoon Pharm Co., Ltd., are some of the key players in contrast media and agents market.

You Can Request for TOC Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/10750

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s

Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Naved Beg

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com