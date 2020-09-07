In 2015, the saffron market for target countries (Netherlands, Iran, U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Spain, China, Belgium, Luxembourg & Italy) was valued at nearly US$ 350 Mn which is expected to reach nearly US$ 480 Mn by 2021 end. The saffron market for target countries is expected to be valued at nearly US$ 620 Mn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. The market is estimated to represent incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 270 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

Future Market Insights presents a comprehensive analysis of the saffron market across a few targeted countries in a new publication titled ‘Saffron Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026’. In this report, Future Market Insights has focussed on offering detailed insights and in-depth research on the saffron market over a 10 year forecast period 2016 – 2026. In this report, we have covered the important factors driving the expansion of the saffron market, untapped opportunities for market players in this field, trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the saffron market and other insights across various key segments. In addition, we have identified the key drivers and restraints affecting the development of the saffron market in the targeted countries. Changing trends are also analysed and incorporated in the report to equip clients with exhaustive information about the market resulting in better decision making. Macroeconomic factors that directly and indirectly affect the performance of the saffron market are also incorporated in the report.

Report Structure

The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the saffron market across the target countries. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the saffron market for target countries over the forecast period. A section of the report discusses how the overall competition in the market is steadily increasing. It discusses various factors that are shaping internal as well as external competition in the market. Various barriers to entry in the industry are analysed and rated on the basis of their impact on the competition level in the market. Manufacturers are introducing new patents regarding the production, extraction and deriving of active components from saffron, which is a major trend in the saffron market.

The report talks about the market share of the saffron market for target countries by form, by end use and by function. A section of the report highlights country-wise saffron demand. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the saffron ecosystem, including the new technological developments as well as new offerings in the saffron market. The report also highlights aspects of pure saffron, partial counterfeit saffron and entirely counterfeit saffron. This study discusses the key trends contributing to the growth of the saffron market in the target countries, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each country.

In the final section of report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are saffron manufacturers and suppliers. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies.

Market Segmentation

By Form

Thread

Powder

Liquid

By End Use

Retail

Food Service Culinary Products Dairy Products Confectionery Tea Others

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics Skin Care Hair Care

Others

The report also profiles leading manufacturers of saffron partaking in the markets across these targeted countries, namely, Safrante Global Company, SLU, Evolva, Rowhani Saffron Co., Hijos de Eustaquio Abad & Co. SL, Sara Nuts, Tarvand Saffron Co., USMS Saffron Co. Inc., Royal Saffron Company, Saharkhiz International Group Companies, Gohar Saffron, Novin Saffron Co., and Azafranes Machegos SL.

By Key Countries

Netherlands

Iran

U.S.

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

China

Belgium

Luxembourg

Italy

Research Methodology