A new research report from Future Market Insights reveals that the global market for specialty malts, which is currently valued at an estimated US$ 2.16 billion, is expected to soar at a steady CAGR of 6.4% and bring in revenues worth over US$ 4 billion by 2026 end.

A new report by Future Market Insights titled “Speciality Malt Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026” offers detailed insights and in-depth research on the global speciality malt market over a 10-year forecast period 2016 – 2026. The report covers the important factors driving the growth of the global speciality malt market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments shaping the dynamics of the global speciality malt market and other insights across various key segments. The report identifies the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the global speciality malt market. Changing trends are also analysed and incorporated in the report to equip clients with exhaustive information about the market resulting in better decision making. Macroeconomic factors that directly and indirectly affect the growth of the global speciality malt market are also incorporated in the report.

Report Description

This report by Future Market Insights on the global speciality malt market for the period 2016–2026 presents an outlook of the market across the globe. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on market opportunities in the global speciality malt market. The report is categorically divided into five sections based on market segmentation namely, by product type, by source, by extract, by application and by region, to understand and offer insights on the global speciality malt market. The report provides analysis of the global speciality malt market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 tonnes).

Competition Deep-Dive

IREKS GmbH, Viking Malt Oy, Groupe Soufflet, Malteurop, Axereal and Simpsons Malt Limited. Other key producers of specialty malts profiled in the research report include Australia’s GrainCorp Ltd., the Cooperative Agraria Agroindustrial of Brazil and Barmalt India Pvt. Ltd.

The report starts with an overview of the global speciality malt market, which includes market description and taxonomy. Further, an overview of the parent market is also included in the report. Thereafter, Future Market Insights offers analyses of key opportunities, drivers and restraints from the supply and demand perspectives. The section that follows includes PESTLE analysis and Porter’s five force analysis for the global speciality malt market. Also, an in-depth pricing analysis, market sizing, market scenario and forecast and value chain analysis are provided in the report. Key market trends and market attractiveness analysis are included in the report for every region to better equip clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Caramelised Malt

Roasted Malt

By Application

Food Dairy and Frozen Products Bakery and Confectionary Others (Fast Food, Sizzler, etc.)

Beverages Alcoholic Beverages Brewing Distilling Non Alcoholic Beverages Health Drinks Others (Energy Drinks, Soft Drinks, etc.)



By Source

Barley

Wheat

Rye

Others

By Extract

Dry

Liquid

Malt Flour

By Region

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa