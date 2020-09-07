Heart Health Functional Food Market Analysis 2019 – 2026

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the heart health functional food market offers APAC industry analysis for 2014 – 2018 & opportunity assessment for 2019 – 2026. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the heart health functional food market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Heart Health Functional Food Market: Segmentation

The APAC heart health functional food market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Type

Breakfast Cereals

Dairy Products

Edible Oils

Nutritional Bars

Others (Eggs & Wine)

Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Departmental Stores

Grocery/ Retailers

Country

India

China

Japan

Singapore

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the heart health functional food market includes the market country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the APAC heart health functional food market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the heart health functional food market in this chapter, which will help them to understand basic information about the heart health functional food market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the heart health functional food market report.

Chapter 03 – APAC Heart Health Functional Food: Overview

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the heart health functional food market in this chapter. The associated industry assessment of the heart health functional food market is also carried out such as market trends, market dynamics, and supply and value chain. Consumers’ perceptions on heart health functional food are explained in consumer survey analysis and social media sentiment analysis in this chapter.

Chapter 04 – APAC Heart Health Functional Food Market Analysis and Forecast 2014 – 2026

This chapter explains how the heart health functional food market is projected to grow across the globe in various segments. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into dairy products, breakfast cereals, edible oils, nutritional bars and others (eggs & wine). Growth of the market is driven by growing preferences for heart health drink mixes in the dairy products segment as well as natural ingredient-based specific functional foods. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, departmental stores and grocer/retailers. On the basis of country, the market is segmented into India, China, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Chapter 05 – Competitive Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the heart health functional food market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio. Readers can also find a comprehensive list of all leading stakeholders in the heart health functional food market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Marico Ltd., Kellogg Company, Raisio plc, Nestlé S.A., Kalbe Farma Tbk, Associated British Foods, Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., Bagrry’s India Ltd., PepsiCo, Inc. and ConAgra Foods, Inc., and many others.

Chapter 06 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the heart health functional food report.

Chapter 07 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the heart health functional food market.

