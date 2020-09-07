The COVID-19 pandemic is foreseen to impact the global aluminum fishing boat market is a pessimistic way. Multi-species boat type will rise with healthier rate of revenue in the global market share. >16-feet size boat segment is foreseen to garner a considerable amount of the global market share. 200-300 HP segment will prosper with healthier rate in the forecast time period. In light to region, Europe region has dominated the global market share.

The world is facing an unpredicted change and many of the industries are experiencing thought galling situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the global aluminum fishing boat market. Rising interest for fishing among the people and increasing advantage from the consumption of seafood. In addition, aluminum boats offer advantages such as the ability to inhibit corrosion, robustness, and compatibility. These are the factors considerable for the market growth in the forecast period of time. During this coronavirus crisis situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on the global aluminum fishing boat market.

Download Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/230

Our report includes:

• Technological Impact

• Social Impact

• Investment Opportunity Analysis

• Pre- & Post-COVID Market Scenario

• Infrastructure Analysis

• Supply Side & Demand Side Impact

According to a new report published by Research Dive, the global aluminum fishing boat market is foreseen to produce revenue of $1,811.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast time period from 2019 to 2026.

The global aluminum fishing boat market has been fragmented on the basis of body type, size, horse-power, and region. The report provides detailed information about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis and competitive players of the market. As per our analysts,increased demand for fishing coupled with the growing concern among the people about sea food consumption has influenced strongly on the market growth in the forecast period.

• Multi-Species Boat Segment has Dominant Market Share

Considering boat type, the overall market is bifurcated into deep-v-boat, bass boat, multi-species boat, and others. Among these, multi-species boat segment dominated the market in the year 2018 and is expected to contribute for $222.8 million in 2026. Multi-species boats offer range of benefits such as it can be utilized in both type of water i.e., fresh and salt water.

• >16-Feet Segment Will Grow at a Significant Rate Throughout the Forecast Years

On the basis of size, the global aluminum fishing boat market is segmented into<14-feet, 14-16-feet, and >16-feet. The market for >16-feet segment will witness to rise at a faster rate of 7.8% CAGR and is predicted to register for $568.9 million till the end of 2026. This size aluminum boat offers dual side rod storage space, large casting deck, and it can be used for shallow water.

• 200-300 HP Segment Will Grow at a Significant Rate throughout the Forecast Years

In view of horse power, the aluminum fishing boat market is classified into <200 HP, 200-300 HP, and >300 HP boats. The market for 200-300 HP segment will witness to rise at a faster rate of 7.9% CAGR and is predicted to register for $570.7 million till the end of 2026. 200-300 Hp boats offers more acceleration and less fuel consumption as compared to other horse power boats.

Connect with Analyst to Reveal How COVID-19 Impacting On Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/230

• Regional Outlook and Major Market Players

The global aluminum fishing boat market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, Europe market has dominated the global market share, and is estimated to reach up to $434.8 million till 2026. Europe region has dominated global market share due to increasing freshwater boating activities. According to some publication, people give more preference for freshwater boating activity rather than sea water boating.

The most prominent players in the global aluminum fishing boat market are Mercury Boats, CrestlinerNautischeUnie, Lund Boats, UMS Tuna Boats, Yamaha Motor Company, Correct Craft, White River Marine Group, Telwater, Brunswick Corporation, Smoker Craft Inc., and other.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US) Toll

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://covid-19-market-insights.blogspot.com