Discrete Automation Market Projected to Grow at a Steady Pace During 2020-2025

This report focuses on the global Discrete Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Discrete Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

Discrete automation is the production with characteristics of quantifiable parts production has the quantifiable nature of the parts

Discrete automation provides a control platform, increase productivity, enhance ease of use and reduce the cost, the discrete automation market is expected to achieve significant growth in the prediction period.

In 2017, the global Discrete Automation market size was 5030 million US$ and it is expected to reach 8070 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation Inc.

ABB Ltd

Invensys plc

Schneider Electric Co.

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Robotics

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

SCADA

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Packaging

Food processing

Textile industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Discrete Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Discrete Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Discrete Automation are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

