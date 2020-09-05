Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market is Expected to Thrive at Impressive CAGR by 2026

Content Delivery Networks is a geographically distributed network of proxy servers and their data centers.

CDN is an umbrella term spanning different types of content delivery services: video streaming, software downloads, web and mobile content acceleration, licensed/managed CDN, transparent caching and services to measure CDN performance, load balancing, multi-CDN switching and analytics and cloud intelligence.

The global Content Delivery Networks (CDN) market size is projected to reach US$ 10740 million by 2026, from US$ 9988 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0%% during 2021-2026.

Content Delivery Networks (CDN) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Content Delivery Networks (CDN) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The following players are covered in this report:

Amazon

Akamai

CDNetworks

Cisco

EdgeCast

Inisoft

Microsoft

Symantec

Verivue

Content Delivery Networks (CDN) Breakdown Data by Type

Video Content Delivery Network

Standard/Non-Video Content Delivery Network

Content Delivery Networks (CDN) Breakdown Data by Application

Healthcare

Education

Online Gaming

Advertising

Government

E-Commerce

Media

Entertainment

Others

