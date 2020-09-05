An extensive elaboration of the Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program market strategy of the industry players in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand. The study starts with an introduction about the company/manufacturers profiling stating strategic concept behind business using methods to assess and analyze market. It also describes Retail Bank Loyalty Program player/manufacturers strategy in the light of Porters, Value Chain & SWOT analysis, and based on that recommendation on players is derived like Maritz, FIS Corporate, IBM, Aimia, TIBCO Software, Hitachi-solutions, Oracle Corporation, Comarch, Loyalty Lab, Exchange Solutions, Bpm?online & Customer Portfolios.

Summary:

Loyalty programs have emerged as one of the key marketing tools in the global retail banking industry. Retail banks offer a number of loyalty programs in developed economies, however many of these are commoditized. This has compelled banks to introduce innovative programs in order to remain both competitive and profitable.

There is also an increased pressure on costs due to new regulatory trends in last five years. Loyalty programs are being viewed as an important revenue-driving tool and have been proven to reduce customer acquisition costs. Retail banking in emerging economies is still in its developmental stages, as illustrated by its relatively low loyalty program penetration rates.

Retail banking is a typical mass-market banking industry that lets its customers use local branches of the more widespread commercial banking establishments. Retail banking is also generally known as consumer banking. Its services include mortgages, certificates of deposit (CDs), savings and checking accounts, debit/credit cards, and personal loans. The retail banking sector mainly focuses on catering to the needs of its retail clients.

The global economic slowdown adversely affected the banking industry of key markets across the globe. To improve their financial performance, banks implemented cost-saving initiatives. As part of such initiatives, banks launched loyalty programs through low-cost channels such as mobile platforms and social media sites.

In 2018, the global Retail Bank Loyalty Program market size was 880 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1360 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Retail Bank Loyalty Program status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Retail Bank Loyalty Program development in United States, Europe and China.

Important players listed in the study: Maritz, FIS Corporate, IBM, Aimia, TIBCO Software, Hitachi-solutions, Oracle Corporation, Comarch, Loyalty Lab, Exchange Solutions, Bpm?online & Customer Portfolios

Porters 5-Forces model is a powerful tool that combines five competitive forces that stop any industry acceleration or growth against external factors. Threats of new entrants and substitution , the customer & supplier bargaining power and the intensity of competition among current rivals in the industry.

The study elaborates factors of Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program market such as market opportunities, risk, benefit, opportunity loss and profit along with surveyed customer perspective with a view of Short vs. Long Term goals etc. The detailed company/manufacturer profiles included sales figures, revenue, and price of Retail Bank Loyalty Program products.

Scope of the Report

Application: Personal User & Business User

Product Type: , B2C Solutions, B2B Solutions & Corporate

Geographical Regions: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market for the period 2019 to 2025. The study is a professional and in-depth study with around – no. of tables which provides statistics of actual scenario of industry and acts as valuable guide to direction companies and individuals interested in the domain.

On what parameters study is being formulated?

– Analysis Tool: The Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market Report contains accurate analysis and evaluation data for key industry players and market coverage using a number of analytical tools like data triangulation and iterative data estimation.

Demand Determinants Tapping top notch application that seeks high growth potentials.

-Key Strategic Developments: This Retail Bank Loyalty Program study includes product/service developments of market, including R & D, new launches, M & A, JV & partnerships along with regional growth of leading giants in the market.

-Key Market Features: The study also provides a comprehensive study of key market dynamics and current trends, along with relevant market sectors and sub-sectors.

The Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program study includes data from 2014 to 2025 useful for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and anyone looking for market data in easily accessible document.

Some extract from Table of Contents

• Overview of Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program Market

• Retail Bank Loyalty Program Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2019-2025)

• Retail Bank Loyalty Program Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2019-2025)

• Retail Bank Loyalty Program Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2019-2025)

• Retail Bank Loyalty Program Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

• Retail Bank Loyalty Program Competitive Situation and Trends

• Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type [, B2C Solutions, B2B Solutions & Corporate]

• Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Retail Bank Loyalty Program

• Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Research Conclusions

Key questions

who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business strategies in the Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program market?

What are the key consequences of the five forces analysis of the Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program market?

What are different opportunities and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Retail Bank Loyalty Program market?

How key vendors are strengthening?

