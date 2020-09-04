A virtual event software refers to a web-based event that contains individuals interacting in a virtual space through desktop computers, smartphones, laptops, and tablets. A virtual event software consists of breakout sessions, virtual collaboration, video and web conferencing, and social networking. A virtual event software is applicable across various sectors, including corporate, education, healthcare, hospitality and banking, financial services, and insurance.

Key Players:

1. 8×8 Inc.

2. Adobe Inc.

3. Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

4. Avaya Inc.

5. Cisco Systems, Inc.

6. IBM Corporation

7. Microsoft Corporation

8. Mitel Networks Corp

9. ubivent GmbH

10. Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Virtual Event Software Market?

A rise in the number of corporate events is one of the major factors driving the growth of the virtual event software market. However, emerging threat from open-source virtual events solutions is one of the major factors which may restrain the growth of the virtual event software market. Nevertheless, the increasing popularity of virtual events in education is anticipated to boost the growth of the virtual event software market.

What is the SCOPE of Virtual Event Software Market?

The “Global Virtual Event Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the virtual event software market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of virtual event software market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, organization size, end-user. The global virtual event software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading virtual event software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the virtual event software market.

What is the Virtual Event Software Market Segmentation?

The global virtual event software market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, end-user. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as SMEs, large enterprise. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as educational institutes, event management companies, government, corporate, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Virtual Event Software Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global virtual event software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The virtual event software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting virtual event software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the virtual event software market in these regions.