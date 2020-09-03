Global Connected Oil And Gas Market on a Steady Growth Trail; FMI Provides Projections in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic in its New Revised Report

A recent market report published by Future Market Insights on the connected solutions for oil & gas market includes global industry analysis for 2015-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters, growth prospects of this market are obtained with maximum precision.

Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Market: Segmentation

The global connected solutions for oil & gas market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market, and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Component Hardware Sensors Beacons IoT Gateways Others

Software Oil & Gas IoT Platform Fleet Management Software Others

Services Professional Services Oil & Gas Consulting & Advisory Integration & Deployment Services Support & Maintenance Managed Services

Value Chain Upstream

Midstream

Downstream Application Asset Tracking and Monitoring

Predictive and Preventive Maintenance

Supply Chain Management

Leak Detection

Fleet Management

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the connected oil and gas market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes demand- and supply-side trends pertaining to this market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the connected oil and gas market in this chapter, which will help them to understand basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to storage area network and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the connected solutions for oil & gas market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The connected oil and gas market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are also provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Pricing Analysis

This chapter provides the pricing analysis of hardware and software components in the connected solutions for oil and gas market.

Chapter 05 – COVID-19 Impact on Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Market

This chapter provides the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global oil & gas industry, pre and post COVID-19 impact analysis, recovery scenario, and key action points for connected solutions for oil & gas solution providers.

Chapter 06 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the connected solutions for oil & gas market, along with market share analysis and market concentration.

Chapter 07 – Global Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Market Demand (in Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This chapter provides the value of the connected solutions for oil and gas market along with the Y-o-Y trends and absolute $ opportunity

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence growth of the connected oil and gas market during the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis of the connected oil and gas market. In-depth information about market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 09 – Global Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Component

Based on component, the connected solutions oil and gas market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the connected solutions for oil and gas market.

Chapter 10 – Global Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Value Chain

Based on value chain, the connected solutions for oil & gas market is segmented upstream, downstream, and midstream. In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the connected solutions for oil & gas market.

Chapter 11 – Global Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Application

Based on application, the connected solutions for oil & gas market is segmented into asset tracking and monitoring, predictive and preventive maintenance, supply chain management, leak detection, fleet management, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the connected solutions for oil and gas market.

Chapter 12 – Global Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the connected solutions for oil & gas market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 13 – North America Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America connected solutions for oil and gas market, along with a country-wise assessment including the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends and market growth based on Component, Value Chain, Application, and countries in North America.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the connected solutions for oil and gas market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 15 – Europe Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the connected solutions for oil and gas market in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, Russia and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – South Asia & Pacific Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth prospects of the connected solutions for oil & gas market in South Asia Pacific by focusing on India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of South Asia Pacific. This section also helps readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the connected solutions for oil & gas market in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan.

Chapter 17 – East Asia Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the connected solutions for oil and gas market in East Asia countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Chapter 18 – Middle East and Africa Connected Solutions for Oil & Gas Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the connected solutions for oil and gas market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the Middle East & Africa region, such as GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa during the forecast period.

Chapter 19 – Key Countries Analysis

This chapter provides information about how the connected solutions for oil & gas market is anticipated to grow in major countries of all the regions.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the connected solutions for oil & gas market, along with detailed information about each company, which include the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent developments. Some of the key market players featured in the report are Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Sierra Wireless, General Electric, Honeywell International, Telit, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the connected solutions for oil & gas market report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the connected solutions for oil & gas market.