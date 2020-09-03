Window Coverings Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2030, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

A new market study published by FMI on the window coverings market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global window coverings market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Product Type Blinds and Shades Roller Shades Vertical Shades/Blinds Panel Blinds Roman Shades/Blinds Venetian Blinds Honeycomb Pleated Shades Others

Curtains Pinch pleat curtains Goblet pleat curtains Pencil pleat curtains Eyelet curtains Rod-pocket curtains Tab-top curtains Others

Shutters Panels Louvers Board & Batten Others

Others Window Treatment Hard window Treatment

Soft window Treatment

Layered window Treatment Applications Residential

Commercial Offices Brick and Mortar Stores Hotels & Resorts Industrial Others Offices Stores Shopping malls and Complexes Hotels and Restaurants Others

Sales Channel Online Sales Channel Company Owned Portal E-commerce Portal

Offline Sales Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Multi-Brand Stores Discount Stores Departmental Stores Independent Stores Home Decor Stores Other Sales Channel

Functionality Manual

Electronic AC/DC Supply Inbuilt Battery Operated Solar Powered Hybrid

Material Type Natural

Synthetic Price Range Economic

Mid-Range

Premium Regions North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the window coverings market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes market volume (Mn Units) and value (US$ million) estimates of significant segments in the window coverings market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find exhaustive taxonomy and definitions of the window coverings market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the market. This section also highlights inclusions and exclusions, which will help readers to understand the scope of the window coverings market report.

This section offers global overview of value chain analysis, and major forecast factors. This chapter also explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence growth of the window coverings market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights opportunity analysis for the market. It also offers key market dynamics of the window coverings market. Moreover, it will help readers to understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the window coverings market.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations.

Chapter 04 – Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

This section provides an in-depth analysis on the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on global economy and its related effect across various countries. Readers can also find information on the impact of the pandemic on various sectors such as manufacturing and supply chain across the globe.

Chapter 05 – COVID Impact on Retail Industry

This section provides an in-depth analysis on the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on retail industry and its related effect across various countries. Readers can also find information on the impact of the pandemic customer purchasing behaviour.

Chapter 06 – Impact on The Market in 2020

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the window coverings market is explained in this chapter with previous forecast, quarter by quarter forecast and projected recovery quarter.

Chapter 07 – Residential Vs Commercial Application of Window Coverings

This section provides detailed analysis of comparison on the consumption of windows coverings in residential and commercial application. Moreover, this section provides overview on product feasibility in various application.

Chapter 08 – Adoption Rate of Window Coverings

This section provides detailed analysis adoption rate of the window coverings in various countries and rise in demand of smart home décor products across the globe.

Chapter 09- Window Coverings Increase In Popularity among Consumers

The report provides key market trends showing different prospect of the market responsible for increasing popularity of the products among customers.

Chapter 10- Smart Window Coverings – A Key Attraction for Customers

The report provides key market analysis and trends of smart window coverings. Also this chapter tells about innovation in window coverings market, new installs versus retrofits and opportunities witnesses by automated blinds & shades.

Chapter 11 – Global Window Coverings Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section provides detailed analysis of the historical window coverings market value (USD Mn), along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019–2020), and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 12 – Global Window Coverings Market – Pricing Analysis

This section provides detailed analysis of the pricing of various products in global market and their pricing across various regions.

Chapter 13 – Global Window Coverings Market Demand (in Volume Mn Units) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section provides detailed analysis of the historical window coverings market volume (Mn Units), along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find absolute opportunity for the current year (2019–2020), and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 14 – Market Background

These sections highlight market development background and prospects of the market. Also readers can find various dynamic of the market including drivers, trends, opportunities and restraints of the market in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – Global Window Coverings Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Products

This chapter analyses global window coverings market on basis of product type, and market attractiveness analysis by products

Chapter 16 – Global Window Coverings Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Window Treatment

This chapter analyses global window coverings market on basis of window treatment, and market attractiveness analysis by window treatment.

Chapter 17 – Global Window Coverings Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Functionality

This chapter analyses global window coverings market on basis of functionality, and market attractiveness analysis by functionality.

Chapter 18 – Global Window Coverings Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Material Type

This chapter analyses global window coverings market on basis of material type and market attractiveness analysis by material type.

Chapter 19 – Global Window Coverings Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Price Range

This chapter analyses global window coverings market on basis of price range and market attractiveness analysis by price range.

Chapter 20 – Global Window Coverings Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Application

This chapter analyses global window coverings market on basis of application, and market attractiveness analysis by application

Chapter 21 – Global Window Coverings Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Sales Channel

This chapter analyses global window coverings market on basis of sales channel, and market attractiveness analysis by sales channel.

Chapter 22 – Global Window Coverings Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter analyses global window coverings market on basis of regions, and market attractiveness analysis by regions.

Chapter 23- North America Window coverings market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the window coverings market is anticipated to grow in major countries of the North America region, such as the U.S., and Canada, during the forecast period of 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 24 – Latin America Window coverings market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors such as regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America window coverings market. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the window coverings market in leading Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 25 – Europe Window coverings market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the window coverings market in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 26 – South Asia Window coverings market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

India, Thailand, Indonesia, and others are leading countries in the South Asia & region, which are prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the South Asia window coverings market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information on growth parameters of the South Asia window coverings market during the period 2020-2030.

Chapter 27 – East Asia Window coverings market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the East Asia window coverings market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes China, Japan, and South Korea. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on product type, window treatment, application, sales channel, and countries in East Asia.

Chapter 28 – Oceania Window coverings market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

New Zealand, and Australia are leading countries in the South Asia region, which are prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the Oceania window coverings market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information on growth parameters of the Oceania window coverings market during the period 2020-2030.

Chapter 29 – Middle East and Africa (MEA) Window coverings market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the window coverings market in the MEA by focusing on GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa and others. This section also helps readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the window coverings market in the MEA.

Chapter 30 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the window coverings market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 31 – Competition Landscape

Readers can find a comprehensive list of leading stakeholders in the window coverings market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Ching Feng Home Fashions Co., Ltd., Griesser AG, Hunter Douglas NV Lafayette Venetian Blind Inc., Legrand, Lutron, Electronics Company, Mechoshade Systems LLC., Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd., Persianas Canet S.A, Qmotion Shades Schenker Storen AG, Solarfective Products Limited, Springs Window Fashions, LLC, TOSO CO. LTD., Lotusblind, Bombay Dyeing, Insolroll, Mariak, Skandia Window Fashion, Lafayette Interior Fashion, Comfortex Window Fashion and others

Chapter 32 – Assumptions and Acronyms Used

This chapter explains various assumptions considered for the window coverings market. It explains different acronyms used throughout the report.

Chapter 33 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the window coverings market.