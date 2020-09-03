A recent market study published by FMI on the DRI market includes the global industry analysis of 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Our analysts conduct thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market to obtain growth prospects with maximum precision.

Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) Market: Segmentation

Production Process Application Form Region Coal-based

Gas-based Steel Production

Construction Lumps

Pellets North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the DRI market, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information about is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

This section includes key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 04 – Global Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the market for the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019-2029). Along with this, pricing analysis of the market at the regional level has been provided in this section. This section also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the DRI market in the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 05 – Pricing Analysis

This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the DRI market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 06 – Pricing Analysis

The pricing analysis section of the report gives detailed pricing details of product by form across the regions. Readers will also be able to understand the weighted average pricing across the regions throughout the forecast period.

Chapter 07 – Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Application

This chapter provides details about the market on the basis of application and has been classified into steel production and construction. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based as well.

Chapter 08 – Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Production Process

This chapter provides details about the DRI market based on material and has been classified into coal-based and gas-based production process.

Chapter 09 – Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Form

This chapter provides details about the market based on material and has been classified into lumps and pellets.

Chapter 10 – Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the DRI market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 11 – North America Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America DRI market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S., and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on material and countries in Americas.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the DRI market based on its end users in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 13 – Europe Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the DRI market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, France, the U.K., Russia, BENELUX, Italy, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – South Asia & Pacific Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the market in Asia Pacific by focusing on India, ASEAN, Bangladesh and the Rest of South Asia. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the DRI market in South Asia & Pacific.

Chapter 15 – East Asia Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the DRI market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Market in East Asia.

Chapter 16 – MEA Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the DRI market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC, KSA, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 17 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 18 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are ArcelorMittal, Mobarakeh Steel, Qatar Steel, Hadeed, SIDOR, Khouzestan Steel Co., Jindal Steel & Power, Gol-e-Gohar and Nucor among others.

Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

Chapter 20 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the DRI market.