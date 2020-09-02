Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Will Going To Be Worth US$ 4,993.2 Mn By The End Of 2027

The global anti-money laundering software market accounted for US$ 905.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 4,993.2 Mn in 2027. The factors that are driving the growth of anti-money laundering software market include rising adoption of analytics, increasing developments in the Fintech sector, and rising government initiatives. Further, rising adoption of crypto-currency is expected to supplement the growth of anti-money laundering software market across the world. However, increasing complexities is anticipated to impede the growth of the anti-money laundering software market to a considerable extent. Some of the leading players in the anti-money laundering software market are highly focusing on strategic market initiatives in order to enrich its product capabilities as well as to expand their geographical presence across the globe, which in turn is contributing for the growth of the anti-money laundering software market.

The anti-money laundering software market has a presence of significant number of players. Geographically, the anti-money laundering software market is dominated by North America. North America comprises some of the significant associations that are responsible for the designing and implementation of the anti-money laundering regulations. For instance, the FTAF (Financial Action Task Force) is an intergovernmental organization in the region that creates international policies for battling money laundering. The U.S, Canada and Mexico are members of the FTAF. SAS Institute is a significant AML provider in the region. Further, The APAC region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in anti-money laundering software market during the forecast period. The Asian governments and regulators have strongly focused towards the adoption of standards set by the intergovernmental Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to reinforce anti-money laundering.

Some of the key players of Anti-Money Laundering Software Market:

ACI Worldwide, SAS Institute, Oracle Corporation, BAE Systems, Accenture, Verafin Inc., Safe Banking Systems LLC, Eastnets Holding Ltd., Ascent Technology Consulting, and Opentext Corporation among others.

The Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides overview and forecast of the global Anti-Money Laundering Software market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Anti-Money Laundering Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

