Fleet Control Marketplace Is Rising Considerably |International Key Gamers like ARI Fleet Control, Azuga and Others.

The International Fleet Control Marketplace measurement is predicted to develop from USD 19.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 34.0 Billion via 2025, at a Compound Annual Expansion Price (CAGR) of eleven.3% all over the forecast duration.

Best Firms Profiled within the Fleet Control Marketplace:

ARI Fleet Control (US)

Azuga (US)

Chevin Fleet Answers (Australia)

Inseego (US)

Donlen Company (US)

Geotab (Canada)

GPS Perception (US)

Masternaut (UK)

MiX Telematics (South Africa)

Nextraq (US)

Omnitracs (US)

Teletrac Navman (US)

Trimble (US)

Verizon Attach (US)

Wheels Inc (US)

Samsara (US)

Bestmile (US)

Tourmaline Labs(US)

KeepTruckin(US)

Avrios (Switzerland)

ThingTech (US)

Automile Inc.(US)

Fleetonomy (Israel)

Fleetroot (UAE)

Autofleet (Israel)

ClearPathGPS (US)

Underneath the answers phase, the fleet analytics and reporting is predicted to develop at a better enlargement price all over the forecast duration. The fleet analytics and reporting answer assists fleet corporations in making smarter selections via unlocking the industry price of knowledge hidden inside of huge quantities of fleet knowledge.

Underneath the services and products phase, the pro services and products phase is predicted to carry a bigger marketplace measurement all over the forecast duration, because of the call for for imposing answers, integration of latest applied sciences, and complexity of infrastructures. For those causes, many companies are providing skilled services and products to their consumers.

